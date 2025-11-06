Happy November, lovely readers and fellow foodies. I am kicking off this month— one that ushers in allll of the holiday cooking— with a fun twist on spatchcock chicken that is quite easy and full of flavor.

I am all about a good roasted chicken but have recently become enthralled again with the simple spatchcock preparation. This method, which basically flattens the entire chicken by removing the backbone, is a game-changer for getting juicy, flavorful results. Spatchcock chicken cooks faster and more evenly, and all of the chicken skin is exposed (not tucked on the underside) and crisps wonderfully.

But the biggest appeal— at least for me as I write this on a long Wednesday in an extra hectic week— has been the fact that a spatchcocked chicken roasts in just 45 minutes, with only a little bit of prep work required.

Toss some cubed butternut squash, a head of garlic, and a can of white cannelini beans onto the sheet pan to roast with the shawarma-seasoned chicken, and you have the makings of a killer meal no matter what night of the week it is.

Want to zhuzh it up a bit? Turn the roasted butternut squash, beans, and garlic into a simple, three-ingredient mash (pictured above) that takes just a couple of extra minutes and an immersion blender. This is my preferred way to enjoy the side, but it’s entirely optional.

The recipe and printable PDF is available below, free to all. ♥️ If you enjoy this recipe, let me know— leave a comment, tap the heart icon at the top of the post, or forward this email to a friend.

In the meantime, here are some of my non-Thanksgiving recipe recommendations for November, because we are still in need of easy meals, perhaps even more so this month!

This week’s dish is one that requires a bit longer of a prep time than what I would typically aim for, but since most of the cooking time is not active (hands-off, oven roasting), I still believe it’s a roast chicken you can pull together any night of the week.

If you’re not someone who particularly enjoys a full chicken (or bone-in pieces with skin), let me make a case for it!

Bone-in chicken will always be more tender, juicy, and flavorful than boneless pieces. Chicken skin acts as a barrier for the meat and bone-in pieces are harder to overcook and dry out.

From a health standpoint, bone-in chicken provides a wider array of nutrients than plain chicken breasts or other boneless/skinless cuts. The mix of white meat, dark meat, and chicken skin that you’ll get with a whole roasted chicken offers healthy fats, collagen, vitamins, and minerals along with a versatile lean protein. You can use the bones to make bone broth, which is much more budget-friendly than store-bought options.

A tip: turmeric can stain hands (and clothes!) so be mindful of that and wear disposable food prep gloves if you have them. A hack: if you don’t have gloves, slip a plastic sandwich bag over your hand before rubbing the seasoning mixture on the chicken.

Yield: 5-6 servings. Prep time: ~1 hour

1-½ teaspoons fine sea salt

1-½ teaspoons black pepper

1-½ teaspoons ground turmeric

1-½ teaspoons ground cardamom

2 teaspoons ground cumin

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon ground coriander

3 tablespoons grass-fed butter, softened (or sub avocado oil)

1 teaspoon lemon zest + 1 tablespoon lemon juice (optional)

1, 3-4 lb. whole chicken

1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon avocado oil, divided

1 pound cubed butternut squash (about 1 to 1-½-inch pieces)

1, 14.5-ounce can of cannellini beans or Great Northern beans

1 whole head of garlic (optional, if making the mash)

Tahini sauce

2 tablespoons tahini

5-6 tablespoons warm water (add more as needed)

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Salt, to taste

Preheat the oven to 425°F. In a small bowl, combine all of your spices and stir to mix. Spoon out 1 tablespoon of the seasoning and set it aside (this will be used for the veggies later). Add the softened butter, lemon juice, and lemon zest to the seasonings and mix. Place the chicken on a flat surface (you can do this directly on your sheet pan) and pat it dry with paper towels. Turn it upside-down, so the backbone is facing up. Using sharp kitchen shears, cut along one side of the backbone, from tail to neck, then cut along the other side of the backbone to remove it completely. Flip the chicken over so it’s breast-side up. Use the palm of your hand to press firmly on the center of the breastbone to flatten the chicken. Turn the chicken over and season the underside with 1 teaspoon of the seasoning. Flip it right-side up, and gently tuck a spoon under the skin of the chicken breasts and legs to help separate it. Spoon about 2 teaspoons of the butter mixture under the skin of each of the breasts and legs. Rub the remaining butter mixture all over the chicken skin. Transfer the chicken to the oven and roast for 15 minutes. Add the squash and white beans to a large mixing bowl. Toss them with 1 tablespoon of avocado oil and the reserved 1 tablespoon of seasoning. After the chicken has roasted for 15 minutes, remove it from the oven and spoon the squash/beans onto the sheet pan, surrounding the chicken. If adding garlic, slice a thin layer off the top of a head of garlic and pour 1 teaspoon of oil into the garlic head. Set it on the sheet pan. Return the pan to the oven and roast for 30-35 more minutes or until the chicken has reached 165°F. Make the tahini sauce by whisking together all of the sauce ingredients in a bowl. Add more water as needed until your sauce is thin enough. Remove the chicken from the oven. Let it rest for 10 minutes before serving with the tahini sauce. For a butternut squash and white bean mash: Transfer all of the roasted squash and beans to a mixing bowl. Squeeze the roasted garlic cloves into the bowl, then use an immersion blender to blend the squash and beans and create a thick mash.

Here’s a step-by-step video if you’d like to watch how to spatchcock a chicken!

You can reserve the chicken backbone for homemade stock or chicken bone broth (same goes for the entire chicken carcass once you’re done).

Sharp kitchen shears are essential for making this process an easy one. These KitchenAid shears work great. I also like this two-pack of heavy-duty poultry shears.

Letting the chicken rest for 10 minutes will help the juices redistribute throughout the meat, resulting in a juicier, more tender chicken.

Seasonings: You can substitute all of the seasonings for 2-½ tablespoons of a shawarma blend like this one.

Butter: Substitute butter for olive oil or avocado oil. Instead of tucking the butter/seasoning mixture under the skin, you can simply spread it all over the chicken.

Nutrition

Nutritional information is calculated by MyFitnessPal, for an estimated 6 servings.

Calories: 396

Total fat: 22 g

Dietary fiber: 5 g

Protein: 32 g

Total net carbs: 12 g

Shawarma Seasoned Spatchcock Chicken With Butternut Squash And White Beans 327KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I highly recommend taking the extra step to make the mash (my littlest one loves it too!). Thanks for reading and cooking along with me! Have a wonderful week.