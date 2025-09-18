It’s mid-September and, like many Arizonans, I’m still waiting for that autumn chill in the air (it likely won’t be here for another few weeks 😩) but that’s not stopping us from indulging in seasonal treats and comfort foods.

As a recipe developer, something I try to do when the seasons change is revisit popular blog recipes and re-test them, improve them if needed, and just make sure that they’re of the highest quality.

This keto pumpkin roll cake is one I’ve made about 3 times in the last week and oh my goodness, I forgot how much I love it.

To be perfectly honest, I was second-guessing the recipe after it received a really terrible review (1 star accompanied by a very long, angry, profanity-riddled paragraph detailing every struggle). I know all recipe developers receive a review like this at some point, but this was by far the worst review I’ve ever had. And it baffled me.

Clearly, many things went wrong for this baker— too many for me to even attempt to troubleshoot — but I was sad to hear that their time and ingredients were wasted.

A jelly roll cake can be a little tricky, but this is exactly why I test, re-test, and try to offer as many notes/tips/advice as possible, especially for baking recipes. As they say, baking is a science and I would add that low-carb, grain-free, and keto baking is a very unique kind of science that doesn’t always follow traditional rules. As they also say, if you can read, you can cook (was it Julia Child who said that?). I wholeheartedly believe it... as long as the recipe is well-written and well-tested. 😉

In case you’re wondering, I did make a very minor change to the keto pumpkin roll recipe. I found that the batter seemed a tad too moist, so I upped the amount of almond flour by just a bit. I tested it in two different sizes of pans (standard jelly roll and a quarter sheet pan), and tested it three times. I feel confident that it will work for you and I hope you try it!

I share all of this to say that I appreciate your questions and feedback— even negative feedback — because my goal is always to help you get the best end result. And in that process, I hope you can find new recipes you love and perhaps even reframe what nutritious cooking and baking can look like.

Here are a few from the blog that I know you’ll enjoy this season (all with very positive, five-star reviews!):

We’re using miso butter this week, tossing it on a mix of seasonal vegetables and pancetta, then smothering it on top of chicken thighs to roast until the skin is dark brown- almost burnt- and the sweet-savory miso butter is sticky, blistered and caramelized.

I find organic white miso paste on Thrive Market or at Trader Joe’s, and I’m sure many grocery stores stock it in their specialty foods or Asian foods aisle. The vegetables will roast with small bits of pancetta, an Italian cured meat that’s made from pork belly, but if you can’t find it you can always substitute it for chopped bacon.

This is a sheet pan recipe, or rather, a two sheet pan recipe. I know, I know, the purpose of a sheet pan recipe is to reduce the number of pans you have to wash and let everything cook at the same time for an easy, fuss-free meal.

Whatever you do, please don’t squish everything together on one pan. Your Brussels sprouts won’t crisp and will end up sad and soggy, as will everything else because bone-in chicken releases a lot of juices as it cooks.

The solution? Two pans and staggered cooking. Keep the chicken on a separate pan throughout the cook time, and make sure the veggies have their own, so they can roast, uncrowded. You’ll start the chicken first, then add the veggies to the oven, then add the miso butter to both.

It’s worth the extra effort, and well worth washing up that second pan.

Yield: 4-6 servings

Prep time: ~40 minutes