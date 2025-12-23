Happy Dec. 23rd! I am sending out this week’s newsletter early, and I’m keeping it brief today since chances are, you have a long, last-minute, holiday to-do list.

The Christmas excitement is high in our house! Now that schedules are more relaxed this week, we’re doing all the Christmas things— building a gingerbread house, sipping on hot cocoa or mulled tea, and enjoying holiday baking (namely almond biscotti and sugar-free Christmas cookies!).

In the mix of it all, this sheet pan recipe, which I’ve made a few times this season.

We had it again for dinner last night and while I can’t promise that the kale and squash is always a hit with the kiddos (different day, different tastes, IYKYK), it’s definitely a dish that allows for customizations at serving time. If you have veggie-averse eaters, maybe they’ll only eat the sausage? A bite of squash? Cheese, perhaps? My two-year-old decided last night she would only eat the pomegranate that I topped it with. And that’s just how it goes sometimes.

But as a grown adult who is not veggie-averse, I can say with certainty that all of the flavors work. And it’s a breeze to make. The sausage and squash roasts in the oven for 20 minutes, then is tossed with some roughly chopped kale (the heat will soften it a bit) and a three-ingredient vinaigrette that gives the dish just enough acidity to lighten everything up.

I also wanted to take a minute to wish you a happy holidays. It has been a pleasure developing recipes for you this year and connecting with a like-minded community here— thank you!

I’ll be sending out one final newsletter next week which will include a baking/treat recipe. December’s meal plan will be grouped into January’s (to go out on Friday, Jan. 2) for a longer, two-week meal plan to kick off the new year.

I hope you get the chance to slow down and be with the people you love this week. We are doing just that as we celebrate the birth of our Savior.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from my family, to yours. ♥️

With two days until Christmas, we need easy dinners this week! Spend a few minutes slicing the onion, sausage and squash (delicata requires no peeling!), and then toss it all in a simple seasoning mix. While it roasts, you’ll rough-chop the kale and mix the vinaigrette.

I top it with crumbled goat cheese and pomegranate, but that’s optional. A feta or blue cheese also works well, or you could go with a sprinkle of red pepper flakes and call it good.

Yield: 4-5 servings

Prep time: 30 minutes