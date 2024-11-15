Hi! I can’t believe we’re exactly two weeks away from the busiest cooking day of the year! I have a packed newsletter today— which is partly why it’s coming to you a bit late on a Thursday— and it includes a delicious sheet pan dinner recipe along with THREE possible menus for your Thanksgiving.

Millie and I spent last weekend in my home state of Washington, soaking up fall colors, drizzly weather, and enjoying catching up with family and the kindest friends. It’s a very strange thing to be away from a place you knew like the back of your hand, and then return years later. Everything you had known and then forgotten suddenly becomes familiar again. I love a good dose of nostalgia and it was a sweet few days going down memory lane, spending time with friends I’ve known 20+ years, and now watching our own kids play together.

But it’s always nice to get back home, back into routines (and sunshine), and ever since, I’ve been brainstorming possible Thanksgiving Day menus.

I won’t be hosting Thanksgiving dinner this year and so the pressure is really off for the first time in a while. However, I have hosted many times and I really love the challenge of putting together a traditional Thanksgiving meal with all of the fixings.

Our Thanksgiving dinners consist of a majority of low-carb foods, with a few exceptions. The first couple of holidays after Ian’s diagnosis, we did all-ketogenic-friendly meals, and they were— surprisingly for me at the time— some of the best dinners I’ve had. If that sounds daunting or just plain boring, know that’s it’s super possible with a bit of planning, the right ingredients, and of course, the right recipes.

Brussels sprouts slaw and gluten-free sweet potato casserole.

If you’re searching for some Thanksgiving inspiration, here are some of my favorite Thanksgiving recipes from the blog:

Today’s newsletter includes three possible Thanksgiving menus along with everything in printable PDF (keep scrolling down!). The first menu is for a traditional Thanksgiving made low carb, and the other two menus are non-traditional meals, including a beef main dish and a salmon main dish.

Each of the menus, from the starter to the sides to dessert, are entirely gluten and grain free, low carb, and low glycemic.

This week’s recipe: spicy sheet pan Brussels sprouts and sausage

This week’s recipe is brought to you by the bag of Brussels sprouts and package of andouille sausage I returned home to in my fridge, which were desperately needing to be turned into something.

After a whirlwind weekend and the need for super easy meals after traveling, I turned to a one-pan situation that combines lots of flavors and textures with minimal cleanup.

Brussels sprouts are roasted alongside red onion and spicy sausage slices, then topped with a zesty Greek yogurt sauce along with pepitas, cotija, and fresh cilantro.

It’s similar to my Caesar-y Brussels and Chicken Sheet Pan Dinner, but is even easier to make and has a good kick from the andouille sausage.