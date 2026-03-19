Spinach artichoke stuffed chicken pockets have my heart this week, and I’m not alone— my entire family loves this new recipe! Think of it as a cross between a spinach artichoke dip, chicken meatballs, and a calzone, but in this case, the ground chicken serves as the vessel for all that creamy goodness.

It’s a fun one! At least I certainly think so, and here are my three reasons why:

It’s a new way to use ground chicken (or try it with other ground meat like turkey!). The method allows for endless customization with your own favorite fillings or flavor combinations. It’s a high-protein, low-carb, family-friendly meal that tastes like a treat.

I originally saw a version of this shared by Diane Morisey, and since then, I’ve been brainstorming all the different ways to enjoy stuffed chicken pockets: a pizza version, a beefy shawarma version, or how about a stuffed chicken pocket à la chicken cordon bleu!? (that last one may show up on the blog soon…)

For now, this spinach-and-artichoke-stuffed chicken pocket feels fittingly springlike, and I hope it gets just as much approval among your people, too.

The full recipe and printable PDF are available below to paid subscribers. If you feel ready to upgrade to a paid plan, I can help you with that! Sign up with the button below, and you’ll get immediate access to the entire Recipe Index, a couple of week-long meal plans per month, and seasonal bonuses (like my Easter menu, coming soon!). I’m so thankful for this supportive community that lets me create recipes to support metabolic health, all of it delivered to you free of ads and clutter. ♥️

upgrade to paid!

It’s the third Thursday of the month, so I have a new, week-long meal plan for you! This week’s plan features today’s stuffed chicken pocket recipe, along with other meals from the archive and the blog.

There’s no theme for this plan, but if you enjoyed the budget meal plan series (linked below) or have something else in mind, I’d love to hear your thoughts!

Week Long Meal Plan 18 817KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

In case you missed it… 5 meals for $100

This recipe requires a bit of visual guidance, and since I didn’t have time to shoot you a full video, I hope these images of each step will help walk you through it.

After forming the little chicken rounds and adding your filling ingredients to each one, cut the parchment into four quadrants, then fold the top halves over to create the pockets. Note: parchment paper is a must!

Yield: 4 servings

Prep time: 45 minutes

Ingredients