From a springtime breakfast recipe to an Easter brunch menu, there’s a whole lot in today’s newsletter! Here’s what you’ll find:

this week’s new recipe, a savory egg soufflé with pancetta, asparagus, and chives that’s low-carb and gluten-free;

A Very Simple Spring Brunch Menu , which you can easily download (every recipe is linked);

a re-share of last year’s Easter Edition e-book (available to paid subscribers);

a few things I’m enjoying this month. 😊

Springtime calls for more freshness and lighter, more relaxed meals. We’ve been grilling more, tossing more salads, and cooking slightly differently this month. It has been a nice break from the heartier meals I tend to rotate through during the cooler months.

On the menu lately: lots of in-season asparagus. Roasted, grilled, smoked, tossed into stir-fries and scrambles. My use of this ingredient, along with a request for an Easter breakfast dish in the subscriber chat, inspired this week’s recipe, a springtime egg soufflé with asparagus, pancetta, and chives.

While I’ve been a big fan of the classic dessert soufflé for many years, this was my first time developing a savory soufflé.

It might sound fancy, but it’s easier than you think. In fact, I would say the process is less complicated than a traditional quiche, since there’s no crust required.

An egg soufflé is similar to a quiche or egg casserole, but with a lighter, fluffier texture from beaten egg whites that are folded in.

You can use this recipe to make a large soufflé or 6-8 small soufflés. It’s a good one for a fancy Easter brunch, meal prep breakfast, or any springtime gathering!

The recipe and printable PDF are available to paid subscribers below. Want to upgrade to paid? Sign up with the button below, and you’ll get immediate access to the entire Recipe Index, a couple of week-long meal plans per month, and a new recipe every week. Thank you for supporting this newsletter. ♥️

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What do you usually make for Easter? Brunch is always my favorite, and this year I plan to host family for brunch after an Easter Sunday church service.

Here’s a special-but-simple brunch menu for you, which would work for any kind of springtime gathering! The menu isn’t too long, and many of the items can be prepared in advance, or you can pick and choose a few items here based on how large a spread you’d like.

A Very Simple Spring Brunch Menu 78.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I’m also re-sharing last year’s Easter Edition e-book I created for paid subscribers. If you’re a new paid subscriber and you’re looking for non-brunch Easter recipe inspiration, check out last year’s post below!

The Easter Edition Abby Cooper · April 14, 2025 This Easter Edition e-book includes six recipes and four different springtime menus, including citrus soy miso pork tenderloin, BLT deviled eggs, and shawarma-seasoned lamb chops. Read full story

I’m including two versions of this egg soufflé: a large soufflé and six minis.

While you can make these ahead of time, soufflés are best when fresh out of the oven— they’ll rise and puff up significantly as they bake, then fall and slightly deflate after resting a few minutes.

There’s something really delicious and fresh about the combination of asparagus and chives and pancetta, but I’m including substitution options for you since there’s a ton of room for riffing when it comes to the add-ins. A quick tip: chop your add-ins small to keep them distributed but not weighing down the soufflé.

Enjoy it by the slice or make six mini soufflés!

Yield: 6-8 servings

Prep time: 50 minutes

Ingredients