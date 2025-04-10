Hi everyone, I hope this week is treating you well! I have been working hard to put together an Easter Edition newsletter that I’ll be sending out in the next few days for paid subscribers, which means I’ve mostly spent the week baking and recipe testing exclusively for that!

We’ve also been enjoying as much outdoor time as possible in the morning and evening hours, especially since our AZ temps are now officially hitting the 100-degree mark this week… it’s basically summer here. 😅

I fully expect my potted flowers to succumb to the heat soon but for now, how pretty are these blooms?!

This week’s recipe is fancy but fuss-free, and makes an easy weeknight dinner just as well as it does a special occasion meal.

I was going to include it in my Easter Edition, but we’ve had it a couple of times now on a regular day and it is really so easy to whip up.

The salmon slow bakes in the oven at a much lower temperature than what is typically used. This method is one of my favorites because it always turns out perfectly tender, moist, and flaky. If you’re new to baking salmon, this is a nearly fool-proof recipe and my absolute favorite way to enjoy it.

The compound butter— which is spread on top of the salmon and added to the pan of cooked asparagus and radishes— is seasoned with a blend of spices, known as garam masala, which adds warmth and flavor depth. You can usually find this spice at your grocery store, but if you don’t have it, you can easily make your own! I’ll be sharing those instructions in the recipe notes.

Capers and fresh lemon and parsley top off everything for another layer of flavor and textures. The perfect spring salmon dinner in every way.

I’m doing another seven-day detox using this kit and a slightly modified protocol. This is the same quarterly, functional detox that Beth Bollinger leads and my second time being part of the group. I shared more about it back in January in this post if you’re interested in reading about the benefits (there are so many!).

These Mediterranean beef bowls on repeat! (It’s also a great one for substituting ground turkey, chicken, etc., and I have also easily doubled the recipe to bring to a friend).

Thrive Market , always. I haven’t talked too much about Thrive Market here but did you know it’s one of my favorite places to stock up on pantry staples at an affordable price? I always turn to Thrive Market for spices, teas, fun snacks, broth, canned goods, various condiments, and much more! Delivery is quick and I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been able to save a trip to several grocery stores looking for one specific item!

This chicken bone broth recipe, which I have been making at least a couple of times a month. The recipe uses the stovetop method but I also use my Crockpot too (12-16 hours on low heat). With each quart of high-quality bone broth costing between $8-12 at the store, this recipe will save you $$$ too!

“Better than my meatballs. These meatballs turned out perfect. I added a little cayenne, but you can’t even tell the breadcrumbs are missing. They are so good.” -Tanya, on these Easy Keto Italian Meatballs from the blog

If you love meatballs as much as I do, you’d also enjoy my Keto turkey meatballs in curry sauce and air fryer chicken meatballs (Greek style, with tzatziki). Both recipes are low carb and grain/gluten free!

Slow-baked salmon is easy enough for an everyday dinner, but I also love the idea of a large side of salmon for a special occasion gathering. It’s beautiful when served on a large platter with the veggies surrounding it, or even on a baking tray like I did.

This springtime salmon is served with quick sautéed asparagus and radish, which is also tossed in that spiced garam masala compound butter. (Dairy free? Use your favorite “clean” vegan butter or extra-virgin olive oil instead!)

If you don’t care for the flavor of garam masala, you can easily swap in garlic and fresh herbs like 1 tablespoon of chives, shallot, and parsley to make your own spin on that compound butter. And then follow the recipe from there. :)

Yield: 4-6 servings

Prep time: 35 minutes

For the salmon: