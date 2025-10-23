Earlier this week, I found myself dreaming of a sticky orange chicken kind of meal that didn’t require a whole lot of effort. If you’ve been here a while, you may have already caught onto the fact that chicken dinners are my favorite (namely this tomatillo chicken, these sheet pan chicken parmesan tenders, and these sage butter chicken thighs 😍). And whenever there’s a chance to create a blood sugar friendly version of an Asian-inspired chicken dinner, I’m all in.

Many of us have certain expectations of what orange chicken should be. These can range anywhere from the mall food court orange chicken of my childhood, to the frozen Trader Joe’s notoriety.

This dish is different. It’s saucy and sticky, but skips the breaded coating for a lighter, easier, no-fuss orange chicken that will meet all types of expectations. I tested out two versions— the first being whole, bone-in chicken thighs that pan-fry until crisp, finish cooking in the oven, and are then coated in the orange ginger sauce which gets sticky and caramelized under the broiler.

The second version (pictured) is even easier— bite-sized chicken pieces cook on a sheet pan and are tossed in the yummy sauce at the very end.

Since my family was divided on which kind we enjoyed more, I decided to share both recipes with you. 😊 Orange ginger chicken goes great with nearly-burnt broccoli (you know the kind that’s roasted until the edges are wonderfully dark and almost burnt), but another veg/side like cauliflower rice or lupin rice or coconut cauliflower rice would also work well with this.

As I plan out the holidays and beyond, I would love to hear what you’d like to see more of. Longer meal plans? More dessert or breakfast recipes? Less of a focus on dinner? Any other ideas?

And if you have specific holiday recipe requests, let me know! I just shared this updated Keto Pecan Pie recipe over on the blog this week, and it’s a low-sugar, grain-free dessert that has me excited for more holiday recipe development.

If you have a request, simply hit “Reply” to this email or send me a direct message via Substack! Paid subscribers can drop requests in the Subscriber chat - I’d love to hear from you.

The sauce is made of seven ingredients and takes just a few minutes to pull together on the stovetop, which is an easy task while the chicken and veggies roast in the oven. You’ll have enough sauce for an extra saucy orange chicken— enough, even, to drizzle over the broccoli if you wish.

Yield: 4 servings Prep time: ~30 minutes