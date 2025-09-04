Hi, and happy September! We’ve officially closed the books on summer and all of a sudden it seems everything is signaling for us to switch gears into fall mode. There’s the holiday decor at every retailer, the fall menu at Starbucks, and orange foods abound.

I am certainly not complaining. I shared the recipe for this Creamy Butternut Squash and Leek Soup over on the blog the other day. And over the weekend, I had a very kind and accommodating Trader Joe’s employee searching the stockroom for canned pumpkin before it even hit the shelves.

But if you’re not quite ready for heavy, hearty dinners like Crockpot pumpkin chili or Thai red chicken curry, this month’s free recipe is really an all-seasons kind of meal. Ground pork is the base of this super quick and easy stir-fry that’s inspired by sweet and spicy Thai flavors.

I made it for a larger family gathering over the weekend (and again the next day!). We enjoyed it with coconut cauliflower rice and the aforementioned butternut squash and leek soup.

Like any bowl-style meal, it’s fun to let everyone chose their own toppings and adjust the spice level to their liking.

Did I mention how quick and easy it is? The pork and veggies cook together in one pan for a few minutes, then a quick sauce (made with three ingredients) adds flavor and caramelization to the pork. It’s such a delicious and simple dinner, and one I know I’ll be making over and over for my own family.

At the Table is a reader-supported newsletter. Your support allows me to continue to create low-carb and blood sugar friendly recipes inspired by what my own family of five is eating every week. Best of all, each recipe is completely ad-free! Join my paid subscriber community to access this recipe plus every other recipe in the Recipe Index! You’ll also receive one new low-carb/low-glycemic dinner recipe every week, plus a bonus sweet treat recipe and a week-long meal plan every month.

If you’re looking to try some new low-carb and blood sugar friendly recipes to kick off your fall, here are my suggestions! This list is a mix of newsletter and blog favorites, autumnal dishes and lighter fare, just in case it still feels like summer where you are too.

This stir-fry is more sweet than spicy, but that can easily be adjusted to your own liking. I use Thai peppers (or Bird’s Eye) which are small and extra-hot, but if you can’t find them or you prefer a less-spicy dish, I’ve included substitutions in the recipe notes.

The pork gets its sweetness from a low-carb blend of monkfruit and allulose, and again, this can be substituted if preferred (see notes). An allulose blend works well because it caramelizes on the pork (quicker than regular sugar, in fact, due to a lower browning temperature). And it keeps this dish sweet but blood sugar friendly.

The recipe and nutritional info is below, along with a printable PDF. Enjoy!

Yield: 4 servings

Prep time: ~20 minutes

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil or avocado oil

1 medium onion, diced

1 medium bell pepper, diced

1-2 birds eye chili, minced (optional)

½ teaspoon ground ginger or 1 teaspoon fresh minced ginger

3 large cloves garlic (1 tablespoon minced)

1 pound ground pork

¼ cup granulated monkfruit sweetener with allulose

1-½ tablespoons fish sauce

2 teaspoons tamari

1 large handful baby spinach

2 green onions, sliced

1 small handful fresh basil leaves, roughly chopped

Serving suggestions: cauliflower rice, chili crisp, fresh pineapple, lime wedges, sriracha, grated carrot

Heat a large skillet over medium. Add the oil and let it warm for 1 minute. Add the onion, bell pepper and diced chiles (if using), and cook for 2 minutes. Stir in the minced ginger and garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Add in the ground pork. Let it cook for about 3-4 minutes, or until it’s nearly cooked through. Use a wooden spoon to break up the meat into smaller crumbles as it cooks. Pour in the sweetener, fish sauce, and tamari. Stir to mix, then let the pork cook for another 2 minutes to brown further and caramelize the sweetener. Stir, then cook for another 1-2 minutes without touching until the pork is browned and most of the liquid has cooked out. Remove from heat. Stir in the large handful of spinach, letting the residual heat from the meat cook and wilt the spinach leaves. Add the chopped green onion and fresh basil. Serve the pork stir-fry with toppings like sriracha, fresh pineapple, and grated carrot. It’s good on its own but is also great on a base like cauliflower rice.

The bird’s eye chili is a small, very spicy chili that is commonly used in Thai cuisine. It’s not an essential ingredient and if you don’t have it, that’s okay! You can increase the spice level by using a chopped serrano or jalapeño pepper, or leave it out altogether and just add sriracha to each serving. I would say that one of the peppers gives the pork a mild amount of heat. Increase to two peppers for extra spiciness. (Be careful chopping them- I always try to wear disposable kitchen gloves.)

The pork stir-fry pairs perfectly with sautéed rice cauliflower or coconut cauliflower rice.

The topping suggestions are just recommendations, but I personally prefer these with fresh pineapple, freshly-grated carrot, and chili crisp.

Sweetener: I like monkfruit sweetener with allulose for its clean flavor. It also caramelizes well and won’t leave you with an aftertaste like some low-carb sweeteners. You can replace it with granulated monkfruit sweetner/erythritol, if preferred. You can also use coconut sugar if you are okay with extra grams of sugar/carbs in each serving.

Pork: Use any ground meat you prefer, including beef, ground turkey, or ground chicken.

Tamari: Regular soy sauce can be used (if not gluten free) or you can substitute it for coconut aminos.

Spinach: Substitute for baby kale.

Nutrition

Nutritional information is calculated by MyFitnessPal, based on an estimate of 4 servings (without toppings or cauliflower rice).

Calories: 407

Total fat: 27 g

Total carbohydrate: 8 g

Dietary fiber: 2 g

Total sugar: 4 g

Protein: 31 g

Total net carbs: 6 g

Sweet And Spicy Pork Stir Fry 352KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

If you give this recipe a try and love it too, tap the heart icon on this post, leave a comment, or share this newsletter with a friend! I am so grateful for your support.

Until next Thursday,