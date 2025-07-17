You know when you discover a new way to make something good and then you make it over and over, mildly obsessing over how great it is and also tinkering with the original method each time? I am currently in a curry chicken salad phase (preceded by a cream fried egg obsession) and have yet to grow tired of it.

Curry chicken broccoli salad is a spin on regular chicken salad, bringing together small-chopped fresh broccoli, chopped chicken, grated carrot, crisp onion and a pop of sweetness from either chopped apple or dates. The dressing is creamy and super flavorful from a generous amount of curry powder (and garam masala, if you have it). I like it topped with salted pistachios, but you could swap them for cashews or crunchy almonds, too.

The end result is so much more than a basic chicken salad. Every flavor complements each other and it works as a standalone meal. Make it for lunch, dinner, or 1-2 days in advance (it’s the perfect non-soggy salad for meal prep and you can toss a serving into a mason jar for a quick work lunch!).

There is chicken salad and then there is curry broccoli chicken salad. It’s not lacking in heft and texture, and it’s one of those salads that will have you feeling full but wishing you had room for more.

That’s a pretty big claim for a salad, right? The dressing is super creamy and easy to make dairy-free by swapping in coconut yogurt or thick coconut cream. I thought I had some in my pantry but sadly, I was all out when it came time to test it, so I have yet to try it myself but I’m convinced it will give the dressing a more authentic curry flavor with a coconut dressing base.

If you’re okay with a little bit of sweetness, add in 1/4 cup of chopped apple or about 2 Medjool dates (small chop). You can omit them entirely if you need the salad to be extra low sugar.

Yield: 4-6 servings

Prep time: ~15-20 minutes