We’re talking all about breakfast again this week! I’m excited to share three things with you in today’s newsletter:

A look at how to build a balanced breakfast plate (and how to keep it simple). The most delicious egg recipe (and my all-time breakfast obsession) that I make at least three times a week! A breakfast cheat sheet for paid subscribers that pulls together breakfast options categorized to fit your needs.

I hope you enjoyed Part 1 of The Breakfast Edition which I shared last week (it includes a recipe for low-carb sheet pan berry pancakes so be sure to check it out below if you haven’t!).

Let’s talk about a balanced breakfast. Building a balanced plate is important for every meal, but perhaps even more so for breakfast because it sets the tone for the rest of your day.

Here’s what breakfast does:

Breaks an overnight fast— refuels your body and stabilizes blood sugar after sleep. Replenishes fuel— restores blood sugar and nutrients. Kickstarts metabolism— signals your body to start burning energy and processing food. Influences the day ahead— the first meal can affect hunger, energy, and food choices later.

(Pictured above, my copycat Starbucks truffle, mushroom, and brie egg bites!)

Prioritizing a balanced breakfast plate can make all the difference in your day. Here’s the simple formula that’s not only ideal for breakfast, but for every meal.

Protein + fat + fiber = a balanced plate

Protein: Slows digestion, keeps you full longer, prevents quick blood sugar spikes

Fat: Provides lasting energy, slows carbohydrate absorption, helps prevent crashes

Fiber: Slows digestion, moderates blood sugar rise, supports gut health

This combination helps keep blood sugar steady, supports energy, and reduces cravings later in the day. Depending on your own diet preferences and needs, the amount of each will vary. Personally, I prioritize protein and aim for 20-30 grams on mornings when I’m not intermittent fasting.

Here’s what this would look like on a plate:

Protein: eggs, Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, sausage, beef or pork bacon, chicken/turkey, protein powder (I like whey but plant-based protein is fine too), fish (tuna, salmon, lox, etc.), beans or lentils

Fat: butter, heavy cream, avocado, olive oil/avocado oil/MCT or coconut oil, nuts, cheeses

Fiber/Texture: chia seeds, basil seeds, flaxseed meal, berries, vegetables, low-carb/grain-free granola, nuts

Choose your default breakfast. Instead of chasing variety, choose one default breakfast you can rely on during busy mornings. Ask yourself: Do I prefer sweet or savory? Do I want hot or cold? Do I want to prep once or make it fresh? Once you choose your default, repeat it as often as needed. Consistency builds momentum. Protein first = fewer cravings later. Begin with a protein base, add fat and fiber, then add extras for flavor and texture. Breakfast doesn’t have to look traditional. Leftover dinner protein + egg or avocado works great! I encourage you to break societal norms on what a “standard breakfast” should look like, especially since we’re aiming for nourishment and ease. Repeating the same breakfast is okay. (See point number 1 on choosing a default.) For me, our current default breakfast— and sometimes lunch— is the recipe I’m sharing today for cream fried eggs, which we will often enjoy with fruit and beef bacon. Homemade doesn’t mean it has to be complicated or “gourmet.” Protein + fat + fruit/veg on a plate is all you need! It can look as simple as this: 2 boiled eggs + cottage cheese sprinkled with basil seeds + avocado. This plate will give you 20 grams of fat, 29 grams of protein, and 10 grams of fiber.

I have mentioned cream fried eggs a couple of times here, raved about them in person with friends and family, and have discovered this is not quite as well-known and “basic” as I had previously thought.

So today, I’m sharing this recipe here with you. It will soon be on the blog but it seemed fitting to include my very favorite eggs here in The Breakfast Edition.

Cream fried eggs are exactly what they sound like: eggs fried in cream. If you’ve ever made steam fried eggs, the method is similar. With cream fried eggs, the eggs are cooked in cream until the whites set, then the pan is covered and continues to cook over low heat. This method traps steam and moisture which results in silky, tender fried eggs.

And the cream! It thickens up slightly and, when cooked long enough, the milk solids toast and caramelize a bit, melding into the egg whites and giving the eggs a rich, nutty, brown-butter-like flavor. This is my breakfast obsession.

Note: You can easily cut this recipe in half to make eggs for 1-3 people. Use a smaller skillet, e.g. egg pan.

Yield: 3-8 servings, depending on how many eggs you can eat!

Prep time: 5-8 minutes

Ingredients

1/2 cup whipping cream or heavy cream

7-8 large eggs, preferably pasture-raised

1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

generous sprinkle of salt and ground black pepper

toppings of choice: dash of red pepper flakes, chili crisp, sriracha, or fresh herbs like dill or chives

Method

Preheat a medium skillet (you’ll need one with a lid) over medium heat. Pour in the cream. Heat until it simmers and let it cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring frequently with a spatula. This will cook out some of the liquid and let the cream thicken. Crack the eggs into the cream. Sprinkle with the garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Bring the heat to medium-low and let the eggs cook until the whites look set, about 1-2 minutes. Once the whites are set, cover the pan with a lid. Turn down the heat to low and continue cooking until the eggs are done to your liking. For yolky eggs, this takes me about 2 more minutes. Serve with toppings of choice!

Notes

I like to cook out some of the liquid from the cream which helps the cream caramelize as it cooks more along with the eggs. This isn’t necessary, and if you would like the eggs to have more liquid to them, you can add in the eggs as soon as the cream is hot. Alternatively, you can cook the cream even longer— you’ll see the milk solids toast the longer the cream sits in the pan.

I’ve made cream eggs with add-ins like chopped bacon or prosciutto, crumbled sausage, or pre-cooked veggies like mushrooms or asparagus. Add these in before you cover the pan with the lid.

This two-page breakfast cheat sheet includes linked recipes categorized by 5-Minute Breakfast, 10-Minute Breakfast, Make-Ahead Breakfast, and Weekend Winners.

Every recipe is low-carb (most keto-friendly), blood sugar friendly, and gluten free.

You can bookmark the document or save it on your phone for easy reference (each link will take you directly to the recipe!). To import it into your Apple Notes on your phone, click on the down arrow right next to the file title, then tap the Share icon and select the Notes app. This method saves the document right into your Notes and will preserve every link. ☺️

I hope it’s a helpful guide! If you are someone who has never been a fan of breakfast, I encourage you to take these steps this week:

Choose one breakfast from this cheat sheet Put the ingredients on your grocery list Enjoy that one breakfast and see how you feel

You can always add variety later. For now, aim for nourishment and peace.

Have a wonderful rest of your week!

The Breakfast Cheat Sheet is below, an available download for paid subscribers. If you’d like access, along with every meal plan and recipe, consider upgrading to paid. I’m so grateful reader support allows me to create resources and recipes that prioritize blood sugar balance, low-carb, and real-food eating. ♥️

