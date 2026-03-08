Today’s newsletter is a bonus this week, thanks to Pique, a brand that creates clean products like teas, electrolytes, and supplements from natural botanicals and minerals. Pique is currently offering 20% off (for life!) + a free gift for my readers! Very grateful to Pique. ♥️

Every year around this time, there’s a subtle shift in the air. Maybe you’re feeling it where you are? Winter starts to loosen its grip, the light stretches a little longer into the evening, and everything begins tilting toward spring. (Here in Arizona, that means we’re losing the very best weather of the year and I always feel a sense of urgency to get outdoors and enjoy it!).

And then, of course, there’s Daylight Saving Time.

Even though we don’t change our clocks in Arizona, I still remember the ripple effects. That jump forward an hour means schedules shift, routines feel slightly off, and that collective “lost hour” somehow seems to affect the week. It’s jarring, sleep gets disrupted, and energy can feel a bit unsteady.

This in-between season has a way of nudging the body into recalibration. The transition itself can also leave us feeling a little depleted—especially when it comes to hydration. And not just how much we drink, but how well our bodies actually absorb and use that hydration.

I wrote a little bit about hydration and how it supports metabolic health a couple of weeks ago (if you missed it, here it is!). Hydration is crucial to energy production and metabolism, but did you know that it’s also very closely connected to sleep? Dehydration can lead to poor sleep and lack of sleep can worsen hydration.

Even mild dehydration can make sleep less restful, while poor sleep can disrupt the hormones that regulate fluid balance. Supporting hydration during the day—especially with minerals and electrolytes—can help the body settle into deeper, more restorative sleep (another reason to prioritize hydration AND a restful night of sleep!).

Pique’s Deep Hydration Protocol is this idea, in practice— a 24-hour hydration ritual. It’s a gentle daily system designed to hydrate at the cellular level, help smooth out daytime energy, and support restorative sleep at night.

Pique B·T Fountain (AM)— A refreshing beauty electrolyte with ultra low molecular weight hyaluronic acid and clinically studied ceramides. It supports cellular hydration, visibly plumps skin, and promotes steady, balanced energy.

Pique R·E Fountain (PM)— A calming evening ritual featuring Pique’s Triple Biomaxed Magnesium to help relax the nervous system, release tension, and support deeper, more restorative sleep without grogginess or fatigue the next day.

Combined, this kind of support can make a noticeable difference, especially in this early-spring window. In fact, a scientific review published in Applied Sciences highlights that electrolytes play a critical role in optimizing hydration. They help regulate fluid balance, nerve signaling, cognitive and muscle function.

It’s not just about drinking more water, but helping your body truly use it — and for some of us, electrolytes might be the missing piece. I love that Pique’s electrolytes are clean, sugar-free, and contain no fillers or artificial flavors.

Today, I’m sharing a simple recipe for a sparkling electrolyte refresher (pictured below) that feels fitting for spring. It’s a light, three-ingredient drink that takes two minutes to make!

Along with that, you’ll find a short round-up of some simple drink recipes from the blog, in case you’re looking for more ways to support hydration and blood sugar balance beyond electrolytes.

You can customize this sparkling drink in many ways, using different flavors of sparkling water or fruity add-ins, but I like the taste of plain sparkling water with a little squeeze of fresh orange juice. It brings out the yuzu berry flavor of the clean electrolytes.

This simple drink has no added sugar, and tastes cool, light, and energizing.

Yield: 1 serving

Prep time: 2 minutes

Ingredients

1 sachet (3.75 grams) Pique B·T Fountain electrolytes

2 ounces cold, filtered water

1/3-1/2 cup ice

6-8 ounces unflavored sparkling water

small squeeze of fresh tangerine or orange juice

Method

In a short glass or glass measuring cup, combine the electrolytes with 2 ounces of cold water. Whisk well, preferably with a handheld frother, to combine. Add the ice to a serving glass and then pour in the electrolyte mixture. Slowly pour the sparkling water over the ice. Squeeze the juice from a slice of tangerine or orange and add it to the drink. Give it a small stir. Garnish with a slice of orange, if desired. Enjoy!

Recipe Notes

The electrolytes are a yuzu berry flavor that pairs well with citrus so feel free to substitute fresh lemon or lime juice, if preferred. The same goes for the sparkling water— enjoy this drink with a (no-sugar-added) lemon, lime, orange, berry, or grapefruit flavored sparkling water for a sweeter flavor.

A handheld frother is the best way to thoroughly mix the electrolytes with the water. If you don’t have one, use a small whisk or shake the mixture in a small glass jar.

Here are a few other delicious ways to stay hydrated this season! Don’t write off teas— even caffeinated teas count toward hydration! They’re also rich in antioxidants and L-theanine which support overall wellness, including sleep.

check out more blog recipes

