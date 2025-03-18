Whenever March comes around, I notice there’s a gradual shift from cozy comfort food meals to lighter dishes for the “in-between”. But that shift is less gradual— more in your face— when it comes to desserts. Similar to the sudden onset of pumpkin spice everything that hits in September, no one needs a gradual shift into spring baking. We are ready.

My feed is currently sprinkled with tiramisu pudding and carrot cake truffles and actual carrot cakes and actual truffles (by the way, I have a keto carrot cake recipe! And one for cupcakes, too!). My Instagram saves is an always-growing list of inspiration for recipes that I’ll get to “one day.” Since I spend more time developing dinner recipes and less time creating desserts, the inspiration usually remains just that— inspiration— and nothing more.

But this coconut cream pie is the exception! I saw a video for a traditional recipe, saved it, and then I couldn’t stop thinking about coconut cream pie and how I must make it soon. It took a few tries but the end result is very much worth the effort (and every egg yolk).

My version is low glycemic (sweetened with a monkfruit and allulose blend- that’s right, it’s ERYTHRITOL FREE), gluten and grain free (the crust is made with almond flour and coconut flour), low carb and ketogenic diet friendly. While it’s not dairy free, you could modify the recipe to be so and I’ll share details for doing that in the recipe notes.

A sturdy and buttery pie crust, a creamy coconut custard, a cloud-like layer of whipped cream, and a sprinkle of toasted coconut: this is the dreamiest of dreamy desserts.

Make it for a birthday, for Easter, or make it just because this recipe landed in your inbox. I’ve decided it’s the perfect bake for the “in between” any season. I hope you agree.

If you’re not much of a baker, good news: there’s not a whole lot of baking to do here. The crust is really the only thing that requires oven time. The rest includes a stovetop custard (with an overnight in the fridge to set) and whipped cream, which is really so easy.

I point this out because I think desserts like this can come across as intimidating and time-consuming, but it’s really just about checking off each element, then putting it all together.

And if you made my chocolate custard with tangy honey cream, you’ll notice the custard cooking method is very similar!

Yield: 10-12 servings

Prep time: ~1 hour (plus overnight for custard to set)

For the crust: