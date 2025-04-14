Hello! Today’s bonus newsletter is a special Easter edition, and it’s brimming with healthy, low-glycemic recipe inspiration suitable for any spring or summertime gathering!

I’ve put together a mini collection of six all-new recipes, as well as four possible menus, available in one easy-to-print PDF. The format is sort of like a mini digital cookbook— since these are special occasion recipes, I wanted the format to also feel a bit special. :)

Here’s a look at the six NEW recipes included in the collection and a sneak peek at one of the menus:

Citrus Soy Miso Pork Tenderloin (drizzled with a delicious burnt miso butter sauce!)

Shawarma-seasoned Lamb Chops (SO SIMPLE AND SO GOOD)

Roasted Rainbow Carrots & Asparagus

BLT Deviled Eggs

Bundt Pound Cake with Berry Sauce and Whipped Cream (grain and gluten free; low-sugar)

Hibiscus Lemonade (sugar-free)

Hibiscus lemonade, citrus soy miso pork tenderloin, roasted carrots and asparagus, shawarma-seasoned lamb chops, BLT deviled eggs, and Bundt pound cake.

All of this is available to paid subscribers in the PDF attached at the bottom of this page. I really hope you enjoy them!

Also, if you have ever considered upgrading to a paid subscription, I’m currently running a spring special— 20% off all annual subscriptions. The discount will run through April 25th and it applies to any gifted discounts, too! With the discount, the price every month comes to just a little over $3! Thank you, thank you for supporting this newsletter!

Upgrade to Paid

Paid subscribers will receive immediate access to all of the recipes in the Recipe Index, an all-new recipe sent out every Thursday, special bonus editions (like this one!), and a week-long meal plan that I put together every month. Every recipe is low carb, low glycemic, and developed to support metabolic health.

If you’re not a paid subscriber, no worries! I have tons of Easter and springtime gathering recipes for you from the blog! Here are some of my favorites, grouped by category:

Brunch

Salads

Dinner

Dessert

Lemon Blueberry Scones

Wishing you a very lovely start to your week! I’ll be back on Thursday with an all-new recipe for you.

Until then, friends!