Hello! With Mother’s Day this weekend, I’ve swapped the usual week-long meal plan for a Mother’s Day recipe round-up today. I’ll be sharing the meal plan next Thursday instead.

Here’s what you’ll find in this week’s newsletter:

Personal reflections on motherhood and Mother’s Day

A roundup of Mother’s Day recipes

Last-minute Mother’s Day gift ideas (and a newsletter discount!)

A recipe for a very easy ground pork and charred green beans stir fry with peanut sauce.

When my kids were really little, I started this tradition of writing them a letter every Mother’s Day—a short journal page about what they were like at that stage of life, things they loved, what we did that day, telling them how much I loved being their mom, etc. I’m not sure how or where I got the idea, but as someone who doesn’t journal at all, this once-a-year exercise seemed doable at the time, and I loved the idea of having a sweet keepsake for the kids when they are grown.

Turns out it wasn’t very doable for me, because over the years, as life got busier (and I packed that journal away for a cross-country move), I forgot about this little tradition until I recently found the notebook in a random box in our spare room. 🙃

Those letters are little treasures— like a time capsule on a page that jogs memories of those specific days in early motherhood. Since we were at the very beginning of Ian’s battle with brain cancer, many of these days were incredibly tough, and over the years, I’ve found that I have a somewhat stunted recollection of that time in our lives.

The letters reminded me of the little things: how my then-two-year-old son Mav was obsessed with cheeseburgers, which he requested for every meal. How he would often ask me out of the blue, “You my mommy?” and I’d answer, “Yes,” and he’d be content with the reassurance. How my daughter Posey was our “happy girl,” an easy baby from day one who always saved the best smiles for her dad.

Posey and Ian preparing a Mother’s Day breakfast in 2018.

My mom, who always loved any excuse to celebrate, turned Mother’s Day into a special day for her two daughters as soon as we became mamas. Every year without fail, she’d make sure we were celebrated just as much as we celebrated her. The last card I ever received from her was sent last Mother’s Day, just a few short weeks before she passed in June. I’m not sure she knew it would be her final (love) letter to me. And it’s something I treasure, just like those almost-forgotten letters I wrote to my own kids.

As mothers, isn’t one of our greatest wishes that our children know how much they are loved? That trickles down into everything we do and why we do it— the good things, the hard things, and the mundane, everyday moments of motherhood. It often shows up in the simplest ways, like a favorite meal, folded laundry, or something homemade shared around the table.

If you’re celebrating a mom in your life this weekend, I pulled together a few Mother’s Day recipes below that can help make the day feel extra special (and if you’re like me and you don’t plan to cook this Mother’s Day, maybe forward a few of these to the sweet person/people planning something lovely for you 😉).

And if you’re looking for a last-minute Mother’s Day gift, I hope you’ll find some inspiration here:

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This week’s easy-but-delicious dinner recipe relies on ground pork, in-season green beans, and a simple peanut sauce which I featured last week in The Sauce Edition (if you’re a free subscriber and cannot access that post, no worries, I’m including the peanut sauce recipe here for you).

I already had two of the three main ingredients in my fridge, and then I received a nice bunch of green beans in my CSA box, which is how this quick and easy meal came to be.

The method for charring green beans is something I first saw on Recipe Tin Eats, and it has since become my favorite way to cook them in a pan.

Yield: 4-6 servings

Prep time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

1 tablespoon avocado oil or ghee

8 ounces green beans, ends trimmed and beans chopped into 1-inch pieces

1 small onion, finely diced

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 pound ground pork

1 to 1-½ cups shredded green cabbage

⅓ cup peanut sauce (recipe below)

Salt, to taste

Sriracha or chili crisp (optional)

Toppings like a squeeze of lime, chopped cilantro, and chopped peanuts

Peanut Sauce

⅓ cup all-natural peanut butter (the drippy kind that requires stirring)

2 tablespoons tamari

3 tablespoons rice vinegar

2-3 teaspoons sriracha

1-2 tablespoons granulated monkfruit sweetener with allulose

1-2 tablespoons filtered water, plus more as needed

1 lime, juiced (optional)

Instructions

Mix together all of the peanut sauce ingredients. The mixture may seem slow to come together but keep mixing until it is smooth. Add a splash of water, if needed, and adjust the flavor to taste. Set aside. Heat a large, heavy-bottomed skillet (like cast iron) over high heat and add the avocado oil. Once it smokes, add the green beans and cook for 1 minute, undisturbed. Stir and cook for 30 seconds, then stir again and cook for another 30 seconds. Transfer to a plate. Reduce the heat to medium and add the diced onion. Cook for 2 minutes, then stir in the garlic and cook for another 30 seconds. Add the pork and cook for 3-4 minutes or until the pork is done. Stir in the cabbage and cook for another 1 minute, then add the charred green beans back in. Mix ⅓ cup of the peanut sauce into the stir-fry. Taste and add salt as needed. Remove from heat. Serve with chili crisp or sriracha, along with fresh lime wedges, cilantro, and chopped peanuts, if desired.

Recipe Notes

Adjust the sauce flavor to your preference- add more sriracha or sweetener or salt depending on what you think it needs.

The green beans only need to cook over high heat for a couple of minutes. They may not be fully tender when you remove them but the residual heat as they sit will continue to cook them and they will also soften a little after they’re stirred into the pork and cabbage mixture.

This recipe is pretty filling on its own. If you wish to stretch the meal for more servings, enjoy it over cauliflower rice or lupin rice.

The peanut sauce recipe will make slightly more than you need for this meal. Save any leftovers to drizzle on top or use for salads, fresh veggies, or power bowls.

Substitutions

Cabbage: Substitute for shaved Brussels sprouts or use more green beans.

Ground pork: Substitute for ground turkey or chicken.

Green beans: Can swap for asparagus, broccoli florets, or snap peas.

Nutrition

Nutritional information is calculated by MyFitnessPal based on an estimated 6 servings.

Calories: 335

Total fat: 23 g

Total carbohydrate: 9 g

Fiber: 3 g

Sugar: 4 g

Protein: 24 g

Net carbs: 6 g

Peanutty Ground Pork And Charred Green Beans 252KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Wishing you a relaxing, beautiful Mother’s Day weekend, however you’re spending it. Thank you for being here! 🌷