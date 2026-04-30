Hello! This week’s newsletter is completely devoted to sauces and dressings! When it comes to adding flavor and texture to a meal, simple sauces can do the heavy lifting. A fresh salad, grilled chicken, roasted veggies— the right sauce can transform something basic into something new and really great.

Today I’m sharing four new recipes for sauces and dressings that are blood sugar-friendly, refined sugar-free, grain-free, and either dairy-free or dairy-optional. I’m also including a roundup of free sauce recipes you can find over on the blog!

Made with real-food ingredients, these are bright, super versatile sauces that offer the kind of ease summer days seem to require. Make them in advance, make them on repeat, and keep them in your fridge for the quickest of meal assembly.

Fresh herb ranch, green goddess, chipotle BBQ sauce, and Thai peanut sauce.

These four sauce recipes can help brighten up salads, snacks, and dinner staples:

Fresh herb ranch dressing: A spin on classic ranch made with high-protein Greek yogurt and fresh garden herbs. Perfect as a dressing, dip, or any way you’d typically enjoy ranch!

Chipotle BBQ sauce: A boldly flavored and spicy barbecue sauce made entirely with pantry staples! It’s sweetened with monk fruit and allulose for blood sugar balance.

Cashew green goddess sauce: This dairy-free spin on Green Goddess is creamy, vibrant, and fresh. A delicious dressing for greens, power bowls, and pasta salads, or as a fresh veggie dip.

Thai peanut sauce: A five-ingredient sauce that’s wonderful drizzled over slaws, salads, and tossed into stir-fries.

They’re vibrant, versatile, and endlessly adaptable: the kind of sauces you’ll want to drizzle, dollop, and toss into everything from salads to grilled proteins all season long.

The recipes and printable PDF are available below for paid subscribers. If you’d like to receive an all-new low-glycemic recipe every week, plus full access to the Recipe Index and two, week-long meal plans per month, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.♥️ Your support is so appreciated!

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There’s much more saucy deliciousness over on the blog! Here’s a roundup of other sauce and dressing recipes you might enjoy this time of year:

Have you ever made a Basque cheesecake? This crustless Spanish version of cheesecake has a creamy, custard-like center and a distinctively burnt top, which adds a deep caramel flavor.

My keto Basque burnt cheesecake is a sugar-free variation, and it has long been a blog favorite, proven by reader comments like one below, which came in this week:

Gorgeous recipe! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ “Thank you so much for sharing this recipe! I made some adjustments for a thicker base and added extra vanilla essence. I omitted the cream, though next time I’ll probably include it to see what it’s like. I froze slices of it too, which worked out perfectly. Great sugar-free alternative to ice cream. Delicious cake… so worth it.”

view the recipe

All four of these sauce recipes are wonderfully versatile and easy. From pasta salads to traditional green salads to fresh-cut veggies for snacking to meats right off the grill, there are endless ways to enjoy saucy staples like ranch, Green Goddess, and Thai peanut sauce.

The BBQ sauce is easy to adapt (add more or less chipotle based on your preference!) and is delicious, sugar-free BBQ sauce option you can make with pantry ingredients.

Yield: 1 to 2-½ cups (varies by recipe)

Prep time: 5-15 minutes

Ingredients

Fresh Herb Ranch