Hi, how’s your week going? It has been a chilly one for us. Anytime the weather dips below 65 and we have winds and crazy cloud cover, I crave this soup. It feels like a strange, insignificant thing to mention when we’re also watching the California wildfire headlines in disbelief. Praying for the people of LA, for the fire crews and emergency responders on the front lines, and for favorable weather to halt the blazes.

I’m writing this, and thinking about food, while feeling a bit drained this week, as I’m on Day 2 of a seven-day detox (along with many other lovely participants in the group, coordinated by

). I started a couple of days late and I also had to modify the detox to skip the first two days of fasting since I’m still a breastfeeding mama (so in theory, this detox protocol should be much easier for me).

In reality, it is still very much a challenge, but I’m grateful for it and I’m excited for a good reset.

Beth details all of the benefits of the detox here. The goal is to rid the body of toxins and restore balance. Detox benefits include: improved mental clarity, improved digestion, better sleep, autophagy (a benefit of fasting), reduced inflammation, more vibrant skin, increased energy, and weight loss (if that’s a goal).

This is done by fasting for two days, eating very clean for the remainder of the week, and supporting the detox with specific supplements, protein powder, as well as proper rest, hydration, and movement. While I’m only on day two of my modified, non-fasting detox, I’m already learning a lot about myself and the areas where I struggle the most. I hope to share more about the full experience next week once it’s over!

Chicken and rice bowls, but with a low-carb, salsa verde spin

This week’s recipe, a salsa verde chicken of sorts, served over cilantro-lime cauliflower rice, is one of the best things I’ve made lately.

While there are a few steps in the process, they are all quick and simple to do. You’ll start by cooking fresh tomatillos, onion, and peppers for a few minutes under the broiler, then blend/process it to make your tomatillo salsa. Sear the chicken thighs, then simmer them in the salsa until they’re pull-apart tender. Spoon it over a bowl of the cilantro-lime cauli rice, then load it up with toppings like creamy avocado and diced red onion and sliced jalapeños for extra heat.

I spent the weekend recipe testing this one and I still wish I had leftovers. It’s low carb, gluten and dairy free, and I believe it’s even detox friendly, so I’ll be adding this to our dinner plan for the week.

The salsa verde flavors are so good paired with the zesty lime-cilantro cauliflower rice. If you don’t like cilantro, you can skip it and still enjoy a wonderful flavor profile.

If you’re not a fan of cauli rice, you can swap in lupini bean rice instead! My theory is that riced cauliflower naysayers are usually victims of under-seasoned (bland) cauliflower rice. Try extra seasoning (salt, garlic, ground turmeric, onion powder, chili powder, etc.) the next time you make it and you might just become a cauli rice convert.

The recipe

Today’s recipe strikes the balance of fresh yet hearty and comforting, and is equally good as a quick dinner on a chilly night or as a meal drop-off for a new mom or a friend.

There are several steps here but don’t be intimidated! It’s all very simple and can come together rather quickly. If you meal prep, the salsa and the cauliflower rice can be made up to three days in advance.

Yield: 4-5 servings

Prep time: ~30 minutes

Ingredients