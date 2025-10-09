Hi there, and happy Thursday. It’s a cloudy, drizzly, autumn-in-the-desert kind of day, I have this pot roast slow-cooking in the Crockpot, and I have a brand new, hearty turkey lentil chili recipe for you that will easily make at least two meals, maybe even three, for a family.
My people are always happy when chili is for dinner, and I have several options for you to choose from: pumpkin chicken chili, a Crockpot no-bean chili, low-carb chili and cornbread casserole…
But today’s recipe is perfect if you’re looking for a ground turkey-based chili with added fiber and protein (from vegetables, lentils, and even lupini rice!). I chose the combination of ingredients and ingredient amounts strategically to make a chili that is balanced— protein, fiber, and vegetable-packed— but doesn’t consist of all meat.
It’s gluten and grain free, and easily made dairy-free (just skip adding the cheese!).
There is some chopping involved here, so it might not be your dinner of choice for an extra-busy weeknight. However, if you’re looking to make a hearty, flavorful Sunday night dinner with leftovers that will take you well into the week, this is it. The chopping will pay off, I promise.
Lately, I have felt the dinner struggle. Recent weeks have been a challenge of shuttling my older two kiddos to ballet and swim, finding our groove with homeschooling, and leaning in to the fact that we now have an almost-two-year-old who has made a point to prove she has definitely entered toddlerhood. 😅
Other than the days when I develop recipes for the blog and this newsletter, dinnertime has been a rotation of easy staples, especially meals that I can rely on for leftovers.
Here’s a look at some recipes that have helped make dinner a little easier lately, along with a few others I really hope you don’t miss!
Chili makes the perfect dinner for a cool October day (it’s especially good as a pre Trick-or-Treat meal).
If you wish to make it on a weeknight, I have a few prep tips for you to consider:
chop the onion, carrots, squash, bell pepper, jalapeño, and kale ahead of time to lighten the prep work (or put on a good podcast or audio book to enjoy your chopping time!)
prepare any toppings (slice a jalapeño, dice a red onion, grate the cheese) while the lentils simmer in the chili— you’ll have about 20 minutes so it’s a good time to work ahead.
Yield: 6-8 servings Prep time: ~40 minutes