Hi there, if you’re in the U.S., I hope you had a happy Memorial Day weekend. I feel like May has been such a blur that my “what-day-is-it-again?” frame of mind completely missed the fact that Memorial Day landed a bit early this year. If you read last week’s newsletter, I excitedly teased that I’d be making you a couple of potato salad recipes for the unofficial kickoff of summer, which I mistakenly believed would be this weekend, and not last weekend. My apologies. 🤪

I do, in fact, have those two recipes ready for you, and they’re so perfect for summer!

Potato salads don’t typically fall into the “healthy eating” category, and are certainly not considered blood sugar friendly. Potatoes are a starchy vegetable, high in carbohydrates and relatively high on the glycemic index.

The traditional American potato salad, doused in mayonnaise and often made with added sugar, has a higher glycemic impact, meaning it’s more likely to raise blood sugar quickly and sharply.

But I’m going to show you how to make two different potato salads that are better for you and your blood sugar. By using specific preparation methods and strategically pairing real-food ingredients, we can significantly reduce the glycemic impact.

I’m sharing recipes for a loaded potato salad and a German potato salad (gluten-free and dairy-free!) today. For both, we’re using the same tips and tricks (but with different ingredients) to create delicious, flavor-packed potato salads that are better for blood sugar balance.

Here are my top five tips for making a potato salad that’s better for you:

Choose waxier potatoes like new potatoes, red potatoes, baby potatoes, fingerling, or Yukon Gold (not as waxy but still okay), as they are a little less starchy than other potato varieties. Boil the potatoes and let them cool for 24-72 hours before using them. This creates resistant starch, which the body digests similarly to fiber and can result in a lower glycemic response. The longer they cool, the more resistant starch forms. I’ve shared more about resistant starch here. Swap half of the potatoes for radishes. This is optional, but it’s a wonderful way to significantly reduce the impact on blood sugar with a healthy swap that’s similar in texture and fairly neutral in flavor. Dress with healthy fats, protein, and vinegar. Healthier swaps for the dressing ingredients (like Greek yogurt, avocado oil mayonnaise, and apple cider vinegar) can also slow glucose absorption. Omit refined sugar: To sweeten the dressing, rely on a small amount of natural sweeteners like monkfruit/allulose or honey.

Paid subscribers will be able to view the full recipes and printable PDFs below. If you’re considering upgrading, thank you! Once you upgrade to paid, you’ll have access to every recipe in the Recipe Index, every meal plan, and you’ll receive a new recipe every Thursday. I am so grateful for your support, and I hope you find the recipes to be easy and enjoyable. ♥️

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I have decided to include a recap at the end of every month with links to the recipes and meal plans I shared, so you have them all in one place on a monthly basis.

Here’s a recap of everything I made in May:

And on the blog, I published these free recipes in May (pictured below):

view more blog recipes!

I hope you enjoy them! And if you do, I appreciate every comment and review left on any recipe! ♥️

Ham and cheese pinwheels; Earl Grey scones.

Below you’ll find the recipes for a loaded potato salad (with all the yummy things!) as well as my version of German potato salad.

When I was a teenager, I owned a cookbook with a recipe for German potato salad, and it was one of my favorite things to make. German potato salad calls for minimal ingredients and is served warm. The potatoes are dressed with a mix of vinegar, sweetener, and bacon grease, a tangy-salty-sweet vinaigrette that the hot potatoes absorb. It’s simple and delicious, and just as good when half the potatoes are swapped for radishes.

German Potato Salad

Yield: 8 servings

Prep time: 30 minutes (plus 24-48 hours to cool the boiled potatoes)

Ingredients