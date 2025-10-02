When I lived in Anchorage, pho, whether it was take-out or dine-in, was a common dinner of choice. Anchorage is as culturally diverse as it is cold, and we had several pho joints to choose from, one being my all-time favorite. It was there, a small little Vietnamese restaurant called Ray’s Place, where I first discovered pho thanks to a friend and fellow reporter who showed me how to order and enjoy it with all of the toppings and condiments.

The Vietnamese soup, with its rich broth and bold flavors, always seemed to deliver just the right amount of warmth. Perhaps that was because we loaded up our bowls with a generous amount of sriracha and fresh jalapeños. Or maybe it was because it was -10°F outside and hot soup (plus said sriracha and jalapeños) seemed like the best way to warm up.

I’ve attempted “authentic” pho a handful of times over the years and the process is always pretty involved and time-consuming. So I’ve created a shortcut for you, a “cheater pho” or “weeknight pho,” which cuts down the prep time and ingredient list.

This recipe relies on shortcuts and low-carb swaps but the flavor is spot-on.

Here’s a look at the main ingredients:

Bone broth: Beef and chicken bone broth are used in combination to create a rich and flavorful base (without starting from scratch). I mentioned a few of the benefits of bone broth in last week’s newsletter and it’s an ingredient I especially try to use more when cold and flu season hits.

Aromatics: Onion, ginger, and spices like star anise, cinnamon, and clove give the broth-y base that pho flavor. These ingredients are rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory benefits and can even aid digestion, promote blood sugar balance, and support the immune system.

Chicken: Chicken adds extra protein to the soup. You can use leftover cooked chicken like rotisserie, or choose thinly-sliced steak.

Vegetables: My version calls for veggies like broccoli and zucchini but this can be modified to your liking. Broccoli and zucchini are low-carb veggies that cook quickly in the broth.

Noodles: Instead of flat rice noodles, I use edamame noodles for a more nutritious, blood sugar friendly option with fiber and protein. Kelp noodles or shiritaki noodles (try the fettuccine variety) are also great substitutes.

The recipe and printable PDF is available below and is free to all! If you enjoy this recipe and would like to receive more low-carb and blood sugar friendly recipes in your inbox every Thursday, consider becoming a paid subscriber.

If you’ve ever made pho before, you know that the authentic pho flavor really comes down to a good bone broth and the spices.

Since this recipe keeps the process as simple as possible (i.e. “weeknight pho”), I’ve written it with the bare minimum spices to achieve that flavor: a cinnamon stick, whole star anise, and whole cloves.

However, for an even better weeknight pho with incredible flavor, I recommend pho spice packets! My sister and I first discovered them when we were clearing out my mom’s pantry, and they make the entire pho process so, so simple.

I’m sure she found them at an Asian market but I ordered these pho spice seasonings on Amazon and they’re amazing. Everything you need in one spice packet and it comes with a steeping bag, too.

You’ll use the entire packet, and you can even let your soup steep longer for extra flavor, if you wish.

Yield: 4-5 servings

Prep time: ~35 minutes

Whole spices: 2 star anise, 1 cinnamon stick, and 4-5 whole cloves OR 1 pho spice packet

1 tablespoon olive oil or avocado oil

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon grated ginger (optional)

2 cups beef bone broth

3 cups chicken bone broth

1 cup filtered water

1 teaspoon fine sea salt (plus more to taste)

2 tablespoons fish sauce

2 tablespoons coconut aminos (optional)

1 tablespoon granulated monk fruit sweetener or coconut sugar

½ large zucchini, chopped into bite-sized pieces

1 heaping cup small broccoli florets

1-2 ounces of dried edamame noodles, kelp noodles, or shiritaki noodles

1-½ cups pre-cooked chicken (like rotisserie or shredded chicken breast/thigh)

Topping options: cilantro, fresh jalapeño slices, lime wedges, sriracha or chili crisp

Heat the pot over medium heat, then add the large spices– cinnamon stick and whole star anise– to the dry pan (no oil!) for a couple of minutes to toast them lightly. Add in the small spices– clove, fennel– and cook for another 1 minute, just until they’re fragrant. Transfer them to a small dish to cool. In the same pot, add the oil and onion and cook for 3 minutes, then add the grated ginger and cook for 1 minute. Pour in the broth and water, then stir in the sea salt, fish sauce, coconut aminos, and monk fruit sweetener. Add the toasted spices to the steeping pouch and drop it into the broth. (Or drop the cinnamon stick, star anise and whole cloves directly into the pot.) Bring the broth to a boil, then reduce the temperature so it cooks at a low simmer. Cover the pot and cook for 15-20 minutes. Bump the heat up to medium, then stir in the zucchini, broccoli, edamame noodles, and chopped/shredded chicken. Cook for an additional 5 minutes. Taste and add more salt if needed. You can remove the steeping bag of spices at this time or leave them in the broth longer to infuse more flavor. Serve bowls of the pho with chopped cilantro, sriracha, sliced jalapeño, and lime wedges.

If you have whole fennel seeds and/or whole coriander seeds, you can add 1 teaspoon of each to your spice bag.

I recommend tying up the spices in a steeping bag. If you’re only using cinnamon, star anise and whole cloves, you can drop them directly into the soup but make sure to fish them out before serving.

The 20-minute simmer time is enough to infuse the broth with flavor from the spices, however, if you have more time, you can simmer the broth for up to 1 hour.

Toasting the spices helps them “bloom,” i.e. awakens their flavor. Heat can release some of the essential oils in spices which results in a more flavorful pho. If you’re using a spice packet, you can toast the larger spices first (star anise and cinnamon stick), then add in the smaller spices (clove, fennel). This helps prevent the smaller spices from burning and ensures the cinnamon and star anise get enough toasting time.

The coconut aminos is not necessary but I find that it adds a light and subtly sweet umami flavor to the broth.

If you do not have pre-cooked chicken, you can also drop three boneless/skinless chicken thighs into the soup while it simmers for 20 minutes. Pull the chicken out, shred it with two forks, then toss it back into the soup.

Spices: Traditional pho relies on specific spices for its flavor. This is a simplified version but at the very least, I recommend a cinnamon stick, whole star anise, and whole cloves. I do not recommend substituting ground versions of the spices. If you are missing one or two of these, you can still make the soup, but it won’t have the pho flavor we’re seeking. I really love this pho spice packet which comes with all of the whole spices you’ll need for an authentic pho flavor. You’ll get a pack of three as well as steeping bags.

Bone broth: Feel free to use all chicken or all beef bone broth. You can also use regular chicken or beef stock but bone broth is closer to traditional pho and it also offers more protein and nutrients.

Granulated monk fruit sweetener: Adds a small amount of sweetness (without added sugar). I like a monkfruit /allulose blend but you can substitute this with any low-carb granulated sweetener or a few drops of pure monkfruit, a few drops of pure stevia, or 1-½ tablespoons of liquid allulose.

Edamame noodles: I like edamame noodles for their protein, fiber and low carbohydrates. You can substitute them for ⅓ package of kelp noodles or use about ½ a package of shirataki noodles.

Chicken: This can be substitute for thinly-sliced beef, like cooked beef ribeye, flank, or chuck roast.

Nutrition

Nutritional information is calculated by MyFitnessPal, based on an estimate of 4 servings.

Calories: 268

Total fat: 8 g

Total carbohydrate: 16 g

Dietary fiber: 6 g

Total sugar: 3 g

Protein: 35 g

Total net carbs: 10 g

Weeknight Pho With Chicken And Vegetables 375KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Enjoy the recipe, friend! It’s a good one for October. If you liked this recipe/post, I’d be so grateful if you tapped the ♥️ icon above, left a comment, or forwarded it to a friend. Thank you!