Hello,

This week has been a blur! Teary-eyed cousin goodbyes, not-so-teary-eyed first day of school (my kids didn’t even need/want me to walk them in!), and back to a “normal” working routine for me… it’s definitely bittersweet.

But pizza can make things better and this week I don’t just have pizza, I have mini pizzas for you. Zucchini fritter pizza bites, topped with melty mozzarella and the cutest salami squares.

Regardless of your feelings (or your kids’ feelings) about zucchini, I promise there is so. much. pizza. FLAVOR. in each bite.

Zucchini fritters are the sturdy base for the pizzas. They’re packed with Italian seasonings and create a crispy-yet-tender, “crust” for a bit of marinara, mozzarella, and salami piled on top.

A couple of other highlights worth mentioning:

Each pizza is only 2 grams of net carbs and 9 grams of protein . That means three mini pizzas would give you nearly 30 grams of protein and only 6 grams of carbs!

You can customize these with your own favorite pizza toppings so have fun creating!

The recipe is available below for paid subscribers, and is the first of my Back-to-school Bites series, a whole month of easy, healthy meals that just so happen to be low-carb, gluten-free, and kid-friendly (perhaps kid-forward is a better description?).

These are meals that little eaters— and yes, even us big kids— will equally enjoy.

Zucchini Fritter Pizza Bites

Now, the recipe. I’ve taken steps to ensure it comes together as quickly as possible, and still within the 30-minute dinner prep timeframe I aim for.

This includes time for salting the zucchini and letting it stand, which is absolutely necessary. Zucchini is mostly water. Salting shredded zucchini (and then letting it sit for a few minutes) helps draw out excess water, which you’ll then squeeze out. I don’t recommend skipping this step unless you’re going for mushy, water-y zucchini fritters instead of the golden, crisp exterior they should get from a quick pan-fry.

After the zucchini fritters are formed, you’ll pizza-fy them! You can use your own favorite toppings but I kept it simple with shredded mozzarella and salami.

A quick tip: the recipe makes about 8-10 mini pizzas and they go quickly, so if you’re serving them on their own, I recommend a double batch. :)

The recipe and printable PDF are below— ENJOY!

Abby

Yield: 2-4 servings (about 8-10 mini pizzas)

Prep time: ~30 minutes

Ingredients

2 medium zucchinis, grated with the large size of a box grater (about 3 cups once grated)

½ teaspoon salt, divided

⅔ cup fine blanched almond flour

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 large eggs, beaten

½ teaspoon pepper

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

2 tablespoons avocado oil (and more, if needed, for frying)

½ cup grated mozzarella cheese

3-4 tablespoons marinara sauce (I like a low-sugar sauce like Raos)

3-4 slices of salami, chopped small

Instructions

Salt the zucchini and let it stand: Place the grated zucchini in a large bowl and sprinkle in ¼ teaspoon salt (reserve the remaining ¼ teaspoon for later). Toss the zucchini and set it aside to sit for 10 minutes. While the zucchini stands, I gather the rest of my ingredients– the seasonings, cheeses, and eggs– and prepare the pizza toppings so they’re ready when it comes time to assemble the pizzas. Squeeze the zucchini: Place the zucchini in a clean dish towel (or a couple of paper towels) and squeeze out as much liquid as possible. Set the bundled zucchini aside. Mix the zucchini fritter batter: Crack the eggs into the mixing bowl and gently whisk. Add the seasonings, then mix well and transfer the shredded zucchini back into the bowl. Add the almond flour and grated parmesan. Use a spatula to mix. Pan fry: Place a large nonstick or cast iron skillet on the stovetop over medium-high heat. Add the oil. Once it glistens, use an ice cream scoop to scoop out portions of the batter onto the pan. Flatten slightly, creating a fritter about 3-4 inches in diameter. Fry for about 2-3 minutes, or until the bottom is a nice golden brown. Flip and cook the other side for another 2-3 minutes. Repeat until all of the zucchini fritter batter has been used. I usually adjust the heat to medium for the second batch. Set the cooked zucchini fritters on a baking sheet. Assemble pizzas and melt the cheese: Turn on the “Broil” setting of your oven and place an oven rack on the middle-bottom shelf. Spread about 1 teaspoon of marinara on each zucchini fritter, then add a small pile of mozzarella cheese, a few salami squares, and a tad more cheese on top. Broil: Once the pizzas are assembled, transfer the baking sheet to the lower middle oven rack. Let them heat for 2-3 minutes or until the mozzarella has melted. Remove and cool for a couple of minutes before serving.

Notes

To form a flat zucchini fritter, you can gently press the fritter batter down with a rubber spatula, or flatten it smashburger-style with a metal spatula (it helps to wipe your metal spatula with a paper towel after each time you flatten a fritter, otherwise the batter will stick).

When frying the zucchini fritters, flip them only after a nice outer crust has formed on the bottom. Flipping them too soon may lead to the fritter breaking or falling apart.

If you prefer to line a baking sheet with parchment paper, you can. But make sure that you set the sheet pan on the bottom-middle rack and not directly under the broiler. This is incredibly important since the parchment paper can burn if it gets too hot. I find that the bottom middle rack gets just enough heat to melt the cheese without burning the zucchini fritter base.

Substitutions

Feel free to substitute the marinara sauce with your own favorite pizza sauce or a different sauce altogether. The great thing about the zucchini fritters is they offer a sturdy base for nearly any kind of mini pizza!

I haven’t tried these with another type of flour but I imagine you could use a combination of coconut flour (I’d suggest ¼ cup) and perhaps another 1/4 cup of a breadcrumb substitute like Paleo Powder Breadcrumb if you want/need an alternative to almond flour. If using Paleo Powder, I suggest omitting the garlic powder and the ¼ teaspoon of salt since the powder is already seasoned.

Fresh mozzarella or mini balls of burrata cheese would be delicious on these!

You can substitute pepperoni for the salami, if preferred.

Nutrition

Nutritional information is an estimate per pizza (based on 8 pizzas the recipe makes). It is calculated by My Fitness Pal.

Calories: 187

Total fat: 15 g

Cholesterol: 70mg

Sodium: 339mg

Total carbohydrate: 4 g

Dietary fiber: 2 g

Total sugar: 2 g

Protein: 9 g

Total net carbs: 2 g