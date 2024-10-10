I wish I could say there’s a chill in the air and I’m wrapping up in my favorite sweaters and enjoying comforting, cozy, autumnal foods like soups and stews and chili. But apparently only one of those things is true for me (it’s the chili). Our weather hasn’t quite gotten the memo that October is here and we’ve had, yet again, another week of stupidly hot, summertime-esque temperatures (I am still a fairly new-ish Arizonan but this can’t be normal, can it?).

If you’re in the same predicament as I am, and you don’t have the luxury of taking a brisk autumn walk while wearing a chunky sweater, there’s always chili and a Gilmore Girls binge for the ultimate fall fix. 😉 I can at least take care of the chili for you.

Canned pumpkin and fresh delicata squash and tender chicken thighs add a heartiness to this chili. The spice level is really up to you (one chipotle pepper or two?).

I’ve made lots of variations of pumpkin chili, but this one is a little different since it has delicata squash, cut into small cubes. I haven’t worked with delicata too much and was thrilled to find that the small chop allows the squash to cook quickly and also gives the dish an added texture that reminds me of beans. (A friend of mine described the texture as a cross between beans and a potato and I think that’s spot on!) In the chili, the small pieces are tender and sort of melt in your mouth, but with just the right amount of chewiness.

A couple of days ago, I shared this note — all of the responses sound so good!

The fall-inspired chicken chili recipe is ideal for October days, and doesn’t take a whole lot of effort!

Autumn chicken chili with pumpkin and delicata squash

(Technically pumpkin and delicata are types of winter squash but this chili hits all the fall notes and I can’t bring myself to titling anything with the word “winter” just yet.)

I made this dish a couple of times over the last week and it has a lot going for it.

It’s a 30-minute meal that packs well and reheats even better (ideal whether you’re a WFH or packed work lunch person!)

You can make the most of pre-cooked chicken OR follow the steps for preparing this with boneless/skinless chicken thighs (both versions are included).

It’s forgiving and easy to customize based on your own taste.

Delicata squash and pumpkin are low in carbs and natural sugar, which, unlike traditional chili, makes this a no-bean, low-glycemic and blood sugar friendly chili that’s still hearty and flavorful.