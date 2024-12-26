At the Table

January 2025

Crispy tofu with roasted broccoli, green beans, and peanut sauce
And three things to prep for an easier week
  
A low-carb, Indian-inspired “dahl” (with lentils, ground turkey and cauliflower)
Plus, January's meal plan!
  
The recipe index
Find any recipe, grouped by category
  
Unsure about fennel? Make this salad
with citrus, avocado, and wild salmon!
  
Tomatillo chicken and cilantro cauliflower rice bowls
Gluten free, grain free, low carb and blood sugar friendly
  
Spicy Cajun soup, a lightened-up gumbo
And a 2024 recap (recipes and real life)
  
December 2024

Cranberry macadamia scones and a cran-orange rosemary mocktail
Two low-sugar recipes for the new year
  
Sheet pan cauliflower, chicken, and almonds with lemon yogurt sauce
With big, Mediterranean flavor
  
Gingerbread cutout cookies with maple glaze (low carb, grain free)
✨ A bonus holiday recipe ✨
  
Balsamic and onion pork medallions with garlic green beans
And a meal plan that's doable during the holidays
  
A low-carb zuppa toscana
And, why cooking at home matters
  
