Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Chat
Stem and Spoon
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Honey harissa mini meatloaves with mint yogurt sauce
Plus, the real reason we Super Bowl (right?)
18 hrs ago
•
Abby Cooper
6
Share this post
At the Table
Honey harissa mini meatloaves with mint yogurt sauce
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
January 2025
Crispy tofu with roasted broccoli, green beans, and peanut sauce
And three things to prep for an easier week
Jan 30
•
Abby Cooper
4
Share this post
At the Table
Crispy tofu with roasted broccoli, green beans, and peanut sauce
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
A low-carb, Indian-inspired “dahl” (with lentils, ground turkey and cauliflower)
Plus, January's meal plan!
Jan 23
•
Abby Cooper
5
Share this post
At the Table
A low-carb, Indian-inspired “dahl” (with lentils, ground turkey and cauliflower)
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
6
The recipe index
Find any recipe, grouped by category
Jan 19
•
Abby Cooper
26
Share this post
At the Table
The recipe index
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Unsure about fennel? Make this salad
with citrus, avocado, and wild salmon!
Jan 16
•
Abby Cooper
7
Share this post
At the Table
Unsure about fennel? Make this salad
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
Tomatillo chicken and cilantro cauliflower rice bowls
Gluten free, grain free, low carb and blood sugar friendly
Jan 9
•
Abby Cooper
6
Share this post
At the Table
Tomatillo chicken and cilantro cauliflower rice bowls
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Spicy Cajun soup, a lightened-up gumbo
And a 2024 recap (recipes and real life)
Jan 2
•
Abby Cooper
8
Share this post
At the Table
Spicy Cajun soup, a lightened-up gumbo
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
December 2024
Cranberry macadamia scones and a cran-orange rosemary mocktail
Two low-sugar recipes for the new year
Dec 26, 2024
•
Abby Cooper
5
Share this post
At the Table
Cranberry macadamia scones and a cran-orange rosemary mocktail
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Sheet pan cauliflower, chicken, and almonds with lemon yogurt sauce
With big, Mediterranean flavor
Dec 19, 2024
•
Abby Cooper
9
Share this post
At the Table
Sheet pan cauliflower, chicken, and almonds with lemon yogurt sauce
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
Gingerbread cutout cookies with maple glaze (low carb, grain free)
✨ A bonus holiday recipe ✨
Dec 17, 2024
•
Abby Cooper
6
Share this post
At the Table
Gingerbread cutout cookies with maple glaze (low carb, grain free)
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
Balsamic and onion pork medallions with garlic green beans
And a meal plan that's doable during the holidays
Dec 12, 2024
•
Abby Cooper
4
Share this post
At the Table
Balsamic and onion pork medallions with garlic green beans
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
A low-carb zuppa toscana
And, why cooking at home matters
Dec 5, 2024
•
Abby Cooper
16
Share this post
At the Table
A low-carb zuppa toscana
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
8
© 2025 Abby Cooper
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts