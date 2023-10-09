Welcome to At the Table, my weekly newsletter featuring low-carb and keto-friendly recipes that make healthy eating a little easier.

I’m Abby- mom of three, wife to an incredible brain cancer warrior, and the writer / photographer / recipe developer behind the keto and low-carb food blog, Stem and Spoon.

I’m so grateful to have you here! Whether you join my little community as a free or paid subscriber, you will find tasty low-carb inspiration and healthy meal ideas, with a focus on whole foods, clean eating, and the occasional dinner table talk.

All of my recipes are gluten and grain free, low carb and usually ketogenic diet friendly, or include modifications to help you along the way.

Subscription options

There are two versions of my newsletter: a free version and a paid version. Please choose whichever works best for you.

After several years of creating free recipes on Stem and Spoon, I decided to branch out to Substack and create a paid subscription option with a slightly different focus than what you’ll find on my blog (plus, all recipes here are free of ads!).

At the Table is all about quick, easy, and creative dinner ideas that are healthy and low carb. As a business owner and mom to three, I certainly am in need of fast, easy, and nourishing foods, as we all are!

Paid subscribers will receive:

a new, low-carb dinner recipe every Thursday, with a printable PDF, nutritional information, and extensive recipe notes including substitutions and kid-friendly modifications;

frequent bonus recipes;

holiday meal plans and shopping lists;

access to the entire recipe archive;

access to community features like threads and post commenting.

Free subscribers will have access to one public post per month.

If you are constantly searching for nourishing, low-carb dinner ideas and would appreciate the convenience of a creative recipe in your inbox every week (completely free of ads), I encourage you to consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

Upgrade to Paid

What You’ll Find Here

Nourishing, real-food recipes that suit a variety of eating lifestyles, however you define yours (and even if you don’t define it at all).

My recipes are primarily low carb, often ketogenic diet friendly, gluten free and refined sugar free. I don’t really love diet labels, but I use them to help you understand what to expect.

Both versions of the newsletter often include a roundup of the latest recipes on Stem and Spoon, alongside other food topics like kitchen tips, favorite food finds, and a side of the real life stuff, including the highs and lows of raising three kiddos and what it’s like to help a spouse navigate brain cancer.

About Me

I live in sunny Arizona with my husband Ian, our three kids, and one scruffy Sheepadoodle.

I’m a (mostly) self-taught cook/baker/food photographer who subscribes equally to the cliches "food is medicine" and "baking is therapy."

I’m also a former award-winning TV journalist, and spent over a decade in news and public relations. I was privileged to tell people’s stories- from those living subsistence lifestyles in Alaska’s Arctic villages, to the urban opioid crisis to feel-good feature stories of community, resilience and strength.

That feels like another life ago, one before my work became all about food— specifically low-carb food (a real shocker for this carb-loving foodie).

In 2017, Ian was diagnosed with stage IV brain cancer at the age of 30 (the really, really bad kind called glioblastoma, an incurable, aggressive, “terminal” type of cancer).

We dived into research and quickly learned about the neurological benefits of a therapeutic ketogenic diet. With the help of his medical team, Ian started his keto journey supported by my (very new and very questionable) low-carb cooking and baking skills. Thankfully, they improved drastically over time and with practice. :)

I eventually created Stem and Spoon as a place to share recipes to help others eat healthy and enjoy a low-carb lifestyle.

Today, Ian continues a modified keto diet, years after receiving that grim prognosis. I focus on low carb. We both believe in balance.

My recipes and food photography have been featured in Fox News, Thrive Magazine, TheFeedfeed and mindbodygreen. I was a Recipe Editor for Bulletproof, and have also photographed/written/developed recipes for blogs and brands like Lakanto, NuTrail, Driscoll’s Berries, ShredHappens, Copper River Seafoods, Savor the Best, and Kaizen Food Company.

Contact

If you have any questions or comments about a recipe, feel free to reach out via email, abby@stemandspoon.com. I’d love to hear from you!