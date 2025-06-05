At the Table

At the Table

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Emily Nientimp's avatar
Emily Nientimp
1d

This post contains a blurb about an ebook that is free to subscribers. How can I access the free version, as a subscriber? The link takes me to the paid/for purchase version. Thanks!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Abby Cooper
Sheryl O'Connell's avatar
Sheryl O'Connell
1d

Just yum!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Abby Cooper
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Abby Cooper
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture