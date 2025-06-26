Hi there. In my last newsletter, I mentioned I’d be taking a short break to be with my mama who was on hospice. She passed last week and is now home with Jesus. I appreciate all of the kind words/comments, thoughts, prayers and support during this time and thank you for your patience and understanding. I’ll be back in two weeks and until then, Beth Bollinger

Enjoy!

Q&A with Beth Bollinger on balancing blood sugar

Today, Beth— a nutritionist and integrative health practitioner— is sharing a recipe for blood sugar friendly breakfast cookies (which I’ve made and LOVE). She and

have a brand new program,

, and in today’s Table Talk Q&A, Beth shares all about it.

Q: What inspired you to create the course, The Blood Sugar Method?

Beth: I've been watching people struggle with energy crashes, cravings, and weight gain for years, often not realizing that blood sugar imbalances were at the root of their issues. When I learned that 88% of US adults are metabolically unhealthy, it really hit me that this isn't just affecting a few people - it's a widespread crisis that's being overlooked.

Even in my own wellness community, I noticed that people were eating "healthy" foods but still experiencing afternoon crashes and intense sugar cravings. I realized there was a gap between general healthy eating advice and practical, actionable strategies for blood sugar stability. I wanted to create an approachable and affordable way to guide people toward better metabolic health, without having them figure it out on their own or spend thousands on specialized care. Most importantly, I wanted to give people a clear, step-by-step system that actually works, because I've seen firsthand how transformative it can be when people finally have the right tools.

Q: Who would benefit from The Blood Sugar Method?

Beth: Anyone who experiences energy crashes, afternoon slumps, intense cravings, or feels like they're on a blood sugar roller coaster throughout the day. This includes people with prediabetes, PCOS, perimenopause, menopause, or insulin resistance, but also those who simply want sustained energy and better mood stability.

Given that 88% of US adults are metabolically unhealthy, this really applies to almost everyone! It's particularly helpful for people who've tried other wellness approaches but still struggle with cravings or feeling like they need to eat every couple of hours. The membership provides ongoing support through virtual cooking classes, meal plans, recipes, and monthly Q&As with experts, which makes a huge difference in staying consistent with the changes. Even people who think they're eating well often discover they can feel so much better with just a few strategic adjustments. The results our members see speak for themselves - more energy, fewer cravings, better sleep, natural weight loss, and that steady, sustained feeling of wellness they've been searching for.

Q: What makes the course unique?

Beth: Rather than focusing on restrictive eating or eliminating entire food groups, The Blood Sugar Method teaches you how to build plates that naturally stabilize your blood sugar. It's about strategic combinations and timing rather than deprivation.

We also address the often-overlooked factors, such as sleep, stress, and meal timing, that can dramatically impact blood sugar, even when your food choices are optimal. The membership offers comprehensive ongoing support, including virtual cooking classes where I teach blood sugar-friendly techniques, seasonal meal plans, regularly updated recipes, and monthly Q&As with experts where members can have their specific questions answered. Plus, everything is designed to be sustainable and enjoyable - no one should have to choose between feeling good and enjoying their food. What really sets us apart is that we're not just giving you information and sending you on your way - we're giving you a complete support system to ensure you actually succeed.

Q: Why is blood sugar balance so important for our overall health, and do you feel that it's often overlooked?

Beth: Blood sugar stability affects virtually every aspect of our health - energy, mood, sleep, hormone balance, inflammation levels, and even brain function. When our blood sugar is constantly spiking and crashing, it puts stress on every system in our body. Yet it's absolutely overlooked! The fact that 88% of US adults are metabolically unhealthy shows just how widespread this issue is, yet most people only think about blood sugar if they're diabetic. All of our recommendations are backed by scientific evidence and doctor-approved, because this isn't about trends - it's about fundamental physiology.

Stable blood sugar is the foundation for feeling our best every single day, and it's often the missing piece that explains why someone might be eating well and exercising but still feeling tired, moody, or struggling with cravings. Once people understand this connection and have the right strategies, they're amazed at how quickly they start feeling like themselves again.

If you’re interested in learning more, you can check out the self-paced course here!

Blood sugar friendly breakfast cookies

These cookies are delicious and nutrient-dense, providing a powerful start to your day! They’re keto-friendly, low carb and gluten/grain free.

Beth: Each cookie contains 20 grams of protein, so if you aim for closer to 30 grams of protein at breakfast, a scoop of collagen in your morning coffee or tea will get you to 30 grams!

Make this recipe into 4 large cookies for a complete meal, or bake in an 8 x 8 pan and cut into bars to use them as whole-food protein bars.

Yield: 4 large cookies or 8 bars

Equipment

2 mixing bowls

Sheet pan

Parchment paper

Optional: bake in an 8 x 8 pan to make these into bars instead of cookies

compostable plastic wrap

Ingredients

Wet ingredients

1 large egg

1/4 cup almond butter

3 tbsp unsweetened milk of choice

1/4 cup monk fruit syrup, allulose syrup or maple syrup

2 tbsp chia seeds

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

Dry ingredients

Add-ins:

1/2 cup sugar-free dark chocolate chips (optional)

1/4 cup chopped nuts, sunflower seeds, pepitas, cashews (optional)

Method

Preheat your oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Combine wet ingredients: In a small bowl, whisk together the egg, almond butter, milk, syrup, chia seeds, and vanilla extract until smooth. Mix dry ingredients: In a large bowl, combine almond flour, flaxseed meal, lupin flour, shredded coconut, hemp hearts, baking powder, spices, and salt. Shape the cookies: Divide the dough into 4 equal portions. The dough will be very sticky, so it may be helpful to rub a little coconut oil into your hands. Roll each portion into a ball, then flatten it slightly into a cookie shape using the palm of your hand. Place the cookies on the prepared baking sheet. If you have decided to make bars, press the dough into a parchment-lined 8 x 8 baking pan. Bake: Bake for 15-18 minutes or until the cookies are golden brown around the edges. Allow them to cool on the baking sheet for a few minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely. If you make bars and bake in an 8x8 pan, bake for 18-20 minutes. Bars: Allow the pan to cool, then lift the bars out using the edges of the parchment paper. Using a sharp knife, cut them into 8 bars. If you are making these as protein bars for children, you can cut them into 16 squares! Enjoy! Any leftover cookies can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator or frozen for longer storage. Tip: wrap your bars or cookies individually in compostable plastic wrap so they are easy to grab and go!

Nutrition Per Cookie when made into 4 cookies, according to Cronometer

Calories: 450

Protein: 20g

Fiber: 15g

Net Carbs: 8g

Fat: 35g

Nutrition Per Cookie when made into 8 bars, according to Cronometer

Calories: 225

Protein: 10g

Fiber: 7.5g

Net Carbs: 4g

Fat: 17.5g

Substitutions

Egg: to make these egg-free, use ¼ cup mashed banana or ¼ cup pumpkin puree.

Almond butter: use your favorite nut butter.

Milk of choice: use your favorite dairy or non-dairy milk; just make sure they are unsweetened.

Monk fruit syrup, allulose syrup, or maple syrup: any of these will work; nutrition facts calculated for maple syrup, so if you want these to be even lower carb, use monk fruit or allulose syrup.

Chia seeds: swap for basil seeds. Basil seeds soak up more water, so if your batter is dry, add a tablespoon more milk.

Almond flour: use cashew flour, pumpkin seed flour, or sunflower seed flour.

Flaxseed meal: use coconut flour or protein powder.

Lupin flour: use lupin meal, coconut flour, or protein powder.

Unsweetened shredded coconut: leave it out if you don’t like coconut.

Hemp hearts: swap for protein powder.

Chocolate chips: use your favorite dark chocolate or sugar-free chopped chocolate.

Nuts: use your favorites or leave them out! I use ½ sunflower seeds and ½ cashews in my breakfast cookies.

