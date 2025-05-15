Any season is the right season for chicken soup, you know, the classic kind with a rich broth, tender veggies, and meaty shreds of chicken (my perfect ratio is a tad more chicken than veggies). I have a go-to chicken soup recipe on the blog that I make year-round and every time I make it, it’s exactly what I need.

Lately, I’ve been craving a spring-ish sort of spin. More fresh herbs and greens, more vegetables, a richer broth, and lemon. Lots of lemon.

Have you ever had Avegolemono? It’s a traditional Greek chicken soup with lemon and dill and it inspired this recipe. Two egg yolks are tempered, then whisked into the broth to create a slightly thicker, silkier texture and creamy flavor.

My version begins with a quick pan fry of lemon slices in olive oil, just until the rinds are a little charred. The vegetables cook in the lemony oil, then the broth and chicken goes in. Greens like Swiss chard (or use baby spinach!) and fresh parsley and dill wilt into the soup at the very end, and another squeeze of lemon deepens that bright flavor.

This recipe does require some chopping. If you’re fairly quick at chopping veggies/herbs, you can do it as you go, otherwise I recommend preparing most of it before you begin.

You can use pre-cooked chicken to make this soup, but I’ve written the recipe using raw chicken thighs. They simmer in the broth, then you’ll remove them and quickly shred them. You can use other cuts of chicken if you prefer, or try out this soup with my air fryer chicken meatballs!

Yield: ~ 6 servings

Prep time: ~35 minutes