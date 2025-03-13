If you’re currently thinking, what in the world is Spitz, that’s okay, I was you until a few months ago when the fast-casual franchise opened a new location in my area.

If you do know of Spitz, you’re probably familiar with its Mediterranean street food dishes, like doners, gyros and bowls, featuring ingredients like seasoned meat and fresh vegetables, falafel and hummus. Many of the dishes capture a recurring theme: bold seasonings, fresh vegetables, briny pickled things, and a swoony sauce.

The best thing I’ve had there so far? The garlic aioli.

Its texture doesn’t quite remind me of a traditional aioli but rather a zesty garlicky ranch that’s drizzled all over their street cart fries and spread into wraps. I was there for a Galentine’s lunch with a few sweet friends last month and everything got a 10/10. Especially the garlic aioli.

This week’s recipe is a Spitz copycat — my low-glycemic spin on their Mediterranean bowls. Instead of rice or quinoa, I created a simple turmeric cauliflower rice to go with a seasoned ground beef mixture. You also have the option of stretching the beef and adding in extra fiber by mixing it with some prepared red lentils or lupin rice, if you’d like.

And just like an authentic Spitz bowl, the combination of toppings is everything.

Load them up with cucumber, shredded cabbage, tomatoes, salty olives, feta, pickled red onions and bell peppers, and pepperoncini. The final touch is a very generous amount of that garlic aioli, which of course, I had to attempt to re-create.

Mediterranean beef bowls (but served on a plate so you can easily see all of that goodness!)

I’m always looking for creative ways to prepare ground meat, and this is a new favorite. The beef mixture is ready in 10-15 minutes, and you can get the cauli rice going at the same time. What’s left is a bit of chopping and building your bowls (or plates!), which I think is the most fun.

Between recipe testing and leftovers, I lost track of how many times we ate this meal in the past week. But I can say I truly looked forward to it every time!

It might not be exactly like Spitz, but that was the inspiration. And the best thing about making it at home is we know this version is a blood sugar friendly, real-food recipe that delivers all the same, bold flavors, prepared in your very own kitchen.

I can’t say enough good things about these bowls! A couple of quick tips:

For little eaters, I keep each element separate (beef, cauli rice, fresh veggies) and pick one item for the sauce.

If you’d like to make this as part of a weekly meal prep, store each of the items separately in the fridge. The meat and cauil rice and sauce holds up for at least 4-5 days! The veggies can even be prepared 1-2 days in advance. This would be a great recipe to layer in a storage jar— similar to a mason jar salad— with the beef as the bottom layer.

Yield: 4-6 servings

Prep time: ~ 30 minutes

For the beef bowls: