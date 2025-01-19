I’ve made it easier to browse the recipe archive and search for a specific recipe! They all now live here, in the At the Table recipe index.
Below, you’ll find every recipe I have ever shared in my newsletter. You can browse the various categories to find what you’re looking for and get some meal inspiration.
All of the recipes are gluten and grain free, low carb, and low glycemic. Many of them are keto-friendly (or easy to modify for a ketogenic diet) and also include substitution ideas for those who need to make it dairy-free.
Search by protein below. Keep scrolling to search by recipe type (breakfast, treats, etc.).
Did you know… this recipe index is not the only way to search recipes? From the homepage, you can also use the Archive tab to browse every newsletter, or use the search tool icon (in the upper right) to type in a keyword of a recipe you’re looking for.
And, as always, you can search hundreds of other recipes on my blog, Stem and Spoon.
Happy browsing!
Abby
Search by Protein
Chicken
Caesar-y Brussels and chicken sheet pan dinner
Banh Mi-inspired “chicken and waffles” (chicken or turkey)
Lemon-y garlic chicken skewers with basil chimichurri
Coconut chicken tenders with roasted broccoli
Chicken and mushrooms with cauliflower mash
Crispy sage butter chicken thighs with roasted mushrooms and squash
Thai red chicken curry (three ways to make it!)
Sheet pan cauliflower, chicken and almonds with lemon yogurt sauce
Spicy Cajun soup (lightened-up gumbo)
Tomatillo chicken and cilantro cauliflower rice bowls
Thai chicken meatball soup (from Beth Bollinger)
Beef
Italian chopped salad with grilled flank steak
Steak fajita enchilada skillet
Grown-up sloppy joes with mashed delicata squash
Pork
Chipotle pork chops with fresh peach salsa
Spicy sheet pan Brussels sprouts, sausage, and onions
Balsamic and onion pork medallions with garlic green beans
Spicy Cajun soup (lightened-up gumbo)
Mushroom and sausage “risotto”
Seafood
Sautéed sesame zoodles with garlic shrimp
Brown butter cod with zucchini, lemon and capers
Harvest slaw with za’atar salmon and Dijon-maple vinaigrette
Citrus, fennel, and salmon salad
Turkey
Banh Mi-inspired “chicken and waffles” (chicken or turkey)
Turkey meatballs in creamy curry sauce
California-style turkey burger bowls
Healthy hoisin lettuce wraps (inspired by P.F. Changs!)
Low-carb “dahl” with ground turkey, red lentils, and cauliflower
Honey harissa mini meatloaves with mint yogurt sauce
Meatless
Tomato cauliflower soup with pan-fried cheese curds
Crispy tofu with roasted broccoli, green beans, and peanut sauce
Search by recipe category
Breakfast
Bacon and grueyere egg bites (copycat Starbucks recipe)
Salads
Italian chopped salad with grilled flank steak
Harvest slaw with za’atar salmon and Dijon-maple vinaigrette
Citrus, fennel, and salmon salad
Soups, stews, and chilis
Tomato cauliflower soup with pan-fried cheese curds
Spicy Cajun soup (lightened-up gumbo)
Treats
Gingerbread cutout cookies with maple glaze
Keto chocolate chip tahini cookies
Pantry staples series
Low-carb pantry staples Part 1 (baking)
Low-carb pantry staples Part 2 (cooking and meal prep)
Low-carb pantry staples Part 3 (breakfast)
Low-carb pantry staples Part 4 (snacks)
Week-long meal plans
Meal plan 1 (Sept. 2024)
Meal plan 2 (Dec. 2024)
Meal plan 3 (Jan. 2025)